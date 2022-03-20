Lafayette Brewing Co. seeks second-floor patio balcony

Patios are all the rage these days for restaurateurs – and Earl Ketry and Rocco Termini don't want to be the exception.

Ketry, owner of Lafayette Brewing Co. inside Termini's Hotel@ the Lafayette on Washington Street, is planning to construct a cantilevered 3,000-square-foot second-floor patio balcony on the south side of the historic building. The all-steel black structure will attach to the wall and hang over the adjacent parking lot 22 feet high, with fencing around it and a single exterior staircase down.

The Buffalo Preservation Board last week reviewed the $750,000 project for the restaurant, designed by Benjamin Siegel's BMS Design Studio, but delayed action after asking Ketry and Termini to consider revisions to the setback from Washington, the size and scale of the patio, and specific design elements.

Separately, the panel green-lighted a separate $80,000 proposal by William Breeser, owner and developer of 1225 Niagara St., to replace a window with a door on the north side of the building to provide access to an outdoor patio for his new tenant, Mint Cocktails & Kitchen.

