Lactalis American Group is once again expanding its South Buffalo production facility, this time for a new whey-processing facility that will boost its production of the key ingredient by 30%.

According to plans filed with the city, the U.S. subsidiary of France's Group Lactalis intends to demolish a portion of a warehouse on part of its 12.5-acre campus at 2375 South Park Ave., across from Aldrich Place. It will then construct a 6,600-square-foot facility to house a new evaporator, plus a 4,000-square-foot powerhouse building for electrical equipment, which would supply electricity to run the evaporator.

Whey, which is a byproduct of hard cheese production for cheddar or Swiss, is the liquid that remains after milk has been curdled and strained. It has several commercial uses – in particular, to make yogurt, cottage cheese and ricotta cheese, so expanding whey production means that Lactalis can make more ricotta in particular, Heins said.

The $32 million investment is part of a multiyear project, totaling $47 million, to expand whey production, but the company has already spent $15 million, said spokesman Don Heins. If approved, construction is expected to take 12 months. The Buffalo Planning Board is reviewing the project Monday evening.

This is the latest example of growth by Lactalis, which in recent years has expanded its headquarters office space, added a demonstration and test kitchen, increased the size of a parking lot and added a decorative fountain to beautify a detention pond. The company employs about 600 locally.

BuffSci

The Buffalo Academy of Sciences Charter School is planning a $24 million project to construct a three-story high school on Kensington Avenue – its second in the city – to house 600 students and about 115 faculty and staff members, with potential expansion for up to 850 students.

The 69,900-square-foot masonry and metal-panel building would have 27 classrooms, a 224-seat cafeteria and kitchen, multiple laboratories and resource centers, music and art rooms, a gymnasium and school offices.

Located at 239, 243 and 245 Kensington, on a 4.93-acre mostly triangular property that also borders the Kensington Expressway and the Beltline Railway next to Trinidad Park, the 18-month project will include 117 parking spaces, a looped driveway and drop-off, a playing field that could be converted to additional parking later and room for a building expansion.

BuffSci, which bought the three parcels at 239, 243 and 245 Kensington in 2019 for $350,000, has been steadily expanding. The school's current high school at 190 Franklin is already at capacity, so "the high school has had to limit its student population growth," Briatico said.

"The intention is to provide a quality educational environment for our students, staff and administration to work effectively together," Briatico wrote in a letter to the Planning Board. It is paramount that we accomplish this construction project."