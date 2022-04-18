Lactalis plans parking lot and fountain at South Buffalo test kitchen

After cooking up plans for a new demonstration and test kitchen across the street from its South Buffalo operations on South Park Avenue, Lactalis American Group now wants to add 110 parking spaces on Leland Drive – along with a new decorative fountain feature to beautify a proposed retention pond.

The U.S. subsidiary of France's Group Lactalis, which owns Sorrento Lactalis, already plans to construct a new one-story building on Leland to house some of the growing company's 600 employees, along with an "expert sensory panel center" where local residents can taste-test its new products.

The new 4,284-square-foot building would also feature a professional culinary kitchen for local chefs to demonstrate their skills and create new recipes for their restaurants.

The project – with a baked-in cost estimate of $1.5 million – would utilize four vacant lots at 46, 68, 70 and 74 Leland, totaling 2.48 acres, and it would also include a 6,230-square-foot green space, two picnic areas and the 10,000-square-foot retention pond for drainage. Elma-based Building Solutions will perform the construction work.

The city already rezoned the four properties from residential to light industrial at the company's request, when Lactalis previewed the project last November. Now the cheesemaker is proceeding with plans to add the auxiliary parking lot, pond and a 33,500-cubic-foot fountain at the site, surrounded by a six-foot-high fence. The Buffalo Planning Board approved the $600,000 project on Monday.

"It’s the nicest looking parking lot I’ve seen in a while," said board member Martha Lamparelli.

Meanwhile, Lactalis is continuing with plans for a 5,006-square-foot addition to the back of its existing 26,865-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing complex at 2376 South Park, which will enable it to add 35 to 40 jobs. That $1.1 million addition would include nine closed offices, a meeting room and an open office area.

"They have been expanding and if you’ve driven by there, you’ve seen various additions to the facility in the last year or year and a half," said Todd Huber, owner of Building Solutions. "They need more parking."

Separately on Monday, the Planning Board approved special-use permits to allow:

• Jaklin Kuing to open Relax Hookah Lounge in a vacant building at 91 and 101 Grant St., with indoor smoking, tobacco sales and either a DJ playing music on Friday and Saturday nights or music from a stereo. The lounge, with a maximum capacity of 75 people, would have a security guard, dress code and metal detector.

• Mohamed Mohamed to operate El Fuego tobacco and vape retail store at 207 and 209 Niagara St., with no smoking allowed, in a storefront across from Shoreline Apartments that has been vacant for over a year.

• Samantha Reidy to convert the first-floor space at 15-17 Allen St. into her Petal Pusher flower shop and tavern, selling flowers while serving beer, wine or cider, along with soup and sandwiches. She will have three picnic benches on the sidewalk for outdoor dining. "I just figured you could put three butts on a bench," she said.

• Nicholas Ryan to operate his vegan Strong Hearts Cafe at 295 Niagara, in the former Rue's Pierogi space, serving bottles and cans of alcoholic beverages from the bar.

