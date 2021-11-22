Lactalis plans dual office, kitchen expansions in South Buffalo

The $1.5 million project on Leland would also include 107 new parking spaces, plus a 6,230-square-foot green space, two picnic areas and a 10,000-square-foot retention pond for drainage.

"We really are landlocked, and with the growth of our company, a lot of our employees have had to park on the residential side streets," said Lactalis General Counsel Suzanne Risman. "If we get this zoning amendment, we can put some much needed parking behind Leland and clear up some of the congestion on side streets."

New perimeter lighting, a 6-foot fence, two crosswalks and landscaping are also incorporated in the plan, which will retain "many of the mature trees" now standing on the 2.48-acre site, Risman said.

"We're very sensitive to the fact that we're an industrial manufacturer smack in the middle of a residential neighborhood," she said. "We will maintain a lot of the greenspace."

The public got its first taste of the new proposal on Monday evening, as the Buffalo Planning Board backed a rezoning of the four contiguous properties at 46, 68, 70 and 74 Leland. Those residential parcels – which Lactalis has owned for years – are located between South Park and Zollars avenues, and Lactalis wants them reclassified as light industrial, to be consistent with its manufacturing plant, Risman said.