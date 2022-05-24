Lactalis interviewing for over 25 jobs

Lactalis American Group is hosting open interviews to fill more than 25 open positions at its cheese and whey plant in South Buffalo.

The interviews will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at 2375 South Park Ave. Applications will be available at the guard building on South Park Avenue and at plant door No. 7 on Leland Street.

The available jobs are primarily on second and third shift, across most departments and experience levels.

Lactalis employs more than 600 people in its Buffalo operations.

Matt Glynn

