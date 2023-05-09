Lactalis America Group is moving forward with what it calls a culinary, sensory and innovation center project that would bring residents and chefs to its South Buffalo complex for taste-testing, more than a year and a half after first introducing the concept.

The U.S. subsidiary of France's Group Lactalis, which owns Sorrento Lactalis, plans to construct a one-story square building on three lots on Leland Drive, across that street from the company's local headquarters and manufacturing operations. It would be built on 0.35 acres of vacant land, adjacent to a parking lot.

The 5,719-square-foot building at 68, 70 and 74 Leland would be used for research, development and testing of new food products, while also providing some office space for the research team. The facility would have full audio-visual capabilities for staff to film product shoots for marketing, conduct demonstrations and even virtually host clients.

It would feature culinary and residential demonstration kitchens, a large walk-in cooler, a dry storage room, along with an expert jury panel room with 20 seats to sample and evaluate new foods and a research-and-development tasting room.

"We'll be able to host our retail customers or our culinary customers who come in," said Lactalis spokesman Don Heins, referring to stores and restaurants. "Our chefs will be able to cook a new menu item up for them. They'll be able to sample it, and possibly integrate it into their menu. We'll be able to attract customers from throughout the United States, maybe further.

Heins said about 120 community members will come in each week.

The $2 million project, to be constructed by Elma-based Building Solutions, would take about four months to complete.

Plans for the new 16-foot-tall building were initially introduced in fall 2021, when the company sought a rezoning of four contiguous residential properties that it had owned for years. Former homes on three of them were razed several years ago after Lactalis acquired them, while the fourth was torn down as part of this project, which also included construction of a 110-space parking lot.

Since then, the plans have morphed slightly to meet building code and city requests, including the addition of larger glass windows on the Dryvit system facade.

This is the latest expansion by Lactalis, which also constructed a 5,006-square-foot office addition on the back of its existing 26,865-square-foot complex at 2376 South Park Ave. That $1.1 million project was part of the company's plans to add 35 to 40 new jobs at its headquarters, which already housed 150 of the company's 600 employees.