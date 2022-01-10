 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lactalis American asks for ECIDA tax help with expansion project
Lactalis American asks for ECIDA tax help with expansion project

1010485622-LACTALIS-USA-MULVILLE-025

Mozzarella cheese is poured into a machine that will form it into its block shape at the Lactalis plant in South Buffalo.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

Lactalis American Group – which is undertaking an expansion of its South Buffalo cheese-making plant and corporate headquarters – is asking Erie County for more than $71,000 in tax breaks on its $1.44 million project.

Lactalis, the U.S. division of France's Group Lactalis and parent of Sorrento, is building a 5,066-square-foot addition to its 26,856-square-foot facility at 2376 South Park Ave.

The company says it needs the added space to handle the growth of its back-office operation, which supports eight production facilities nationwide – including directly across the street, where it employs 370, on top of the 335 back-office workers. That plant produces mozzarella, ricotta and whey, processing 81.4 million gallons of milk annually from 230 local dairy farms.

Lactalis also bought Kraft Heinz's Chicago-based natural cheese division, which it will also now support out of Buffalo.

"We have outgrown our current location and need to expand to accommodate the growth," the company wrote in its application for $71,433 in sales tax relief, plus a property tax break.

Lactalis pledged to hire 27 full-time workers within two years, earning $50,000 to $150,000 in salary.

The project has already been approved by the city, and is slated to begin by Jan. 15, with completion expected by June.

But without the subsidies, the company warned, "there is a high probability" that Buffalo and the county might lose the corporate headquarters and jobs, which could be relocated to Chicago or New York City, where Lactalis has other affiliates with available office space.

