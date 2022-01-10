Lactalis American asks for ECIDA tax help with expansion project

Lactalis American Group – which is undertaking an expansion of its South Buffalo cheese-making plant and corporate headquarters – is asking Erie County for more than $71,000 in tax breaks on its $1.44 million project.

Lactalis, the U.S. division of France's Group Lactalis and parent of Sorrento, is building a 5,066-square-foot addition to its 26,856-square-foot facility at 2376 South Park Ave.

Lactalis plans dual office, kitchen expansions in South Buffalo Lactalis America Group is cooking up a second new project in South Buffalo – a demonstration and test kitchen for local residents and chefs to sample its new cheese products.

The company says it needs the added space to handle the growth of its back-office operation, which supports eight production facilities nationwide – including directly across the street, where it employs 370, on top of the 335 back-office workers. That plant produces mozzarella, ricotta and whey, processing 81.4 million gallons of milk annually from 230 local dairy farms.

cy.

Lactalis also bought Kraft Heinz's Chicago-based natural cheese division, which it will also now support out of Buffalo.

"We have outgrown our current location and need to expand to accommodate the growth," the company wrote in its application for $71,433 in sales tax relief, plus a property tax break.