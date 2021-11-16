Lactalis America looks to expand its South Buffalo headquarters

Lactalis America Group is milking its local success, by expanding the headquarters offices for its Buffalo-based Sorrento Lactalis by 20%.
The U.S.-subsidiary of France's Group Lactalis plans to construct a 5,006-square-foot addition to its 26,865-square-foot office building, which consists of four structures on 1.1 acres at 2376 South Park Ave.
The $1.1 million project by Elma-based Building Solutions requires three zoning variances from the Green Code for excessive lot width, front setback and first-floor transparency, as well as site plan approval.
Lactalis said the expansion is expected to create new jobs in Buffalo, but the company did not say how many.
Restaurant projects
Ristorante Lombardo is looking to expand its outdoor dining facilities.
The restaurant, at 1198 Hertel Ave., wants to build a permanent canopy over its existing outdoor patio, replacing a canvas umbrella that has been there since 1995. That would provide more protection against the elements.
"The existing canvas umbrella provided sun and very light rain mitigation but is ineffective when windy or heavy rains occur," wrote William Hovey of LaBella Associates, on behalf of restaurant owner Tommy Lombardo. "If the weather changes quickly and the interior is full there is no place to re-seat the outdoor customers. The proposed canopy would provide a more stable environment."
That's particularly significant "in light of the last two years and with the increased demand for outdoor dining options," Hovey wrote.
Also, Mineo's South Pizzeria plans to relocate and expand its 40-year-old business, but it needs zoning variances for side-yard parking and front setback.
The pizzeria owners – Matthew Franko and Salvatore Sergi – want to demolish its current 1,300-square-foot brick building and attached 300-square-foot shed in the rear of 2154 South Park Ave., converting that site near Culver Road into paved parking.
It then would convert an adjacent building at 2156 South Park – a 3,000-square-foot concrete block structure now used by an insurance agency – into its new restaurant. Plans also call for a 480-square-foot addition at the northeast corner and a 300-square-foot outdoor patio on the south side.
More apartments
Fayez Almuganahi wants to construct a one-story addition to his convenience store and gas station at 62 E. Amherst St., to make room for a laundromat and another apartment. But he wants to keep the addition in line with the current building instead of bringing it to the sidewalk and hampering access to the pumps.
The 0.33-acre property is close to the Amherst Street Metro Rail stop and has large apartment complexes to the north and east, with a large proposed mixed-use project across the street. The project needs variances for setback and building height.