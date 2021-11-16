Lactalis America looks to expand its South Buffalo headquarters

That's particularly significant "in light of the last two years and with the increased demand for outdoor dining options," Hovey wrote.

Also, Mineo's South Pizzeria plans to relocate and expand its 40-year-old business, but it needs zoning variances for side-yard parking and front setback.

The pizzeria owners – Matthew Franko and Salvatore Sergi – want to demolish its current 1,300-square-foot brick building and attached 300-square-foot shed in the rear of 2154 South Park Ave., converting that site near Culver Road into paved parking.

It then would convert an adjacent building at 2156 South Park – a 3,000-square-foot concrete block structure now used by an insurance agency – into its new restaurant. Plans also call for a 480-square-foot addition at the northeast corner and a 300-square-foot outdoor patio on the south side.

More apartments

Fayez Almuganahi wants to construct a one-story addition to his convenience store and gas station at 62 E. Amherst St., to make room for a laundromat and another apartment. But he wants to keep the addition in line with the current building instead of bringing it to the sidewalk and hampering access to the pumps.