 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lactalis America looks to expand its South Buffalo headquarters
0 comments

Lactalis America looks to expand its South Buffalo headquarters

Support this work for $1 a month
1010485622-LACTALIS-USA-MULVILLE-025

Mozzarella cheese is poured into a machine that will form it into its block shape at the Lactalis plant in South Buffalo.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

Lactalis America Group is milking its local success, by expanding the headquarters offices for its Buffalo-based Sorrento Lactalis by 20%.

The U.S.-subsidiary of France's Group Lactalis plans to construct a 5,006-square-foot addition to its 26,865-square-foot office building, which consists of four structures on 1.1 acres at 2376 South Park Ave.

The $1.1 million project by Elma-based Building Solutions requires three zoning variances from the Green Code for excessive lot width, front setback and first-floor transparency, as well as site plan approval.

Lactalis said the expansion is expected to create new jobs in Buffalo, but the company did not say how many.

Restaurant projects

Ristorante Lombardo is looking to expand its outdoor dining facilities.

The restaurant, at 1198 Hertel Ave., wants to build a permanent canopy over its existing outdoor patio, replacing a canvas umbrella that has been there since 1995. That would provide more protection against the elements.

Ristorante Lombardo: Restaurant review

Ristorante Lombardo is at 1198 Hertel Ave.

"The existing canvas umbrella provided sun and very light rain mitigation but is ineffective when windy or heavy rains occur," wrote William Hovey of LaBella Associates, on behalf of restaurant owner Tommy Lombardo. "If the weather changes quickly and the interior is full there is no place to re-seat the outdoor customers. The proposed canopy would provide a more stable environment."

Ristorante Lombardo patio rendering

A rendering of a proposed permanent patio for Ristorante Lombardo.

That's particularly significant "in light of the last two years and with the increased demand for outdoor dining options," Hovey wrote.

Also, Mineo's South Pizzeria plans to relocate and expand its 40-year-old business, but it needs zoning variances for side-yard parking and front setback.

The pizzeria owners – Matthew Franko and Salvatore Sergi – want to demolish its current 1,300-square-foot brick building and attached 300-square-foot shed in the rear of 2154 South Park Ave., converting that site near Culver Road into paved parking.

It then would convert an adjacent building at 2156 South Park – a 3,000-square-foot concrete block structure now used by an insurance agency – into its new restaurant. Plans also call for a 480-square-foot addition at the northeast corner and a 300-square-foot outdoor patio on the south side.

.

More apartments

Fayez Almuganahi wants to construct a one-story addition to his convenience store and gas station at 62 E. Amherst St., to make room for a laundromat and another apartment. But he wants to keep the addition in line with the current building instead of bringing it to the sidewalk and hampering access to the pumps.

The 0.33-acre property is close to the Amherst Street Metro Rail stop and has large apartment complexes to the north and east, with a large proposed mixed-use project across the street. The project needs variances for setback and building height.

And Pieter Louw is seeking variances for density and lot width to build a three-story apartment building with one unit per floor on a vacant property at 310 Maryland St. The triangular-shaped lot at Maryland and Malta Place formerly housed a shop.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lactalis ships 15,000 pounds of mozzarella to Long Island food bank
Business Local

Lactalis ships 15,000 pounds of mozzarella to Long Island food bank

  • Updated

Lactalis American Group has trucked 15,000 pounds of mozzarella products made at its South Buffalo plant to a food bank on Long Island. The shipment was delivered as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $25 million Nourish New York initiative, which provides funding to food banks to purchase surplus agricultural products in New York state and deliver them to people

+7
At Ristorante Lombardo, a classic gets another look
Dining

At Ristorante Lombardo, a classic gets another look

  • Updated

On the first truly pleasant spring day of 2019, I was at the Little Club on Hertel Avenue, trying to become a better restaurant critic. One recurring reader complaint is that I don’t offer much wine insight. It’s a fair cop, as the Brits say. Which was why I was across the street from Ristorante Lombardo, in the family’s

+2
What's open: List of local restaurants open for takeout, delivery
Local News

What's open: List of local restaurants open for takeout, delivery

  • Updated

Here’s an in-progress list of restaurants open for business in Western New York. If you call, these places will do just about anything they can to safely get food into your hands. Use control-f buttons to search it. **Places with multiple locations are at the end.** [Compiled by Michael Pesarchick and Nathaniel Mendelson] This list is incomplete, of course.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News