Just four months after issuing a call for proposals from developers to reuse a vacant parcel in its Fourth Ward, the City of Lackawanna has a winner.

City officials named an investor group with prior experience in the city as designated developer for the 2.1-acre property at 2019 Abbott Road, south of the intersection of North Drive.

North Fisher Properties, led by Lackawanna firefighter and real estate investor Jason Szpara, is proposing a two-phase project that will support small businesses while also adding more residential options to the developed neighborhood.

Plans call for two commercial warehouse and storage buildings for contractors, small firms and indoor car storage, followed by construction of a pair of three-unit townhome buildings.

“This newest project will be an ideal and modern complement to an existing mixed residential/commercial neighborhood along the bustling Abbott Road corridor,” said Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.

The primary focus will be on the commercial buildings. But these warehouses aren't intended to store products, Szpara said. Rather, the buildings would feature multiple bays designed for contractors to use as workshops, to store equipment or supplies, or even to park a fancy car in the winter.

"We’re trying to cater to local businesses, guys that own their own companies but don’t have a spot to park their equipment," said Szpara, 35.

That's similar to the group's first endeavor, where they built two similar warehouse buildings with 13,000 square feet of space just a stone's throw away on 4½ South Fisher Drive, just east of the new site. The South Fisher facilities, constructed on a three-acre vacant parcel that Szpara bought in 2013, are fully leased by several local small businesses.

One building has multiple businesses, including an excavator, a concrete business, a home improvement contractor and a truck driver with two semis.

"They all have their own heat, electric and bathrooms, so you can kind of run a business out of them, and some guys do," Szpara said.

The other is completely occupied by a 7,000-square-foot private indoor baseball training facility for youth sports called Primetime Sports, which installed artificial turf and batting cages.

In both cases, demand was so strong that it became clear that more was needed.

"Before they were completed, we had them all rented out. It filled up quick," Szpara said. "It's hard for contractors to find space to park all their stuff. That's why we want to do this again, because the demand was incredible."

So when he walked into City Hall last October to inquire about some of the vacant sites the city owned, he was immediately drawn to the Abbott property. . Szpara's group beat out two rival bidders with its $33,000 purchase offer and development proposal.

Szpara's business partners include his friend Jeff Blake, a 40-year-old real estate investor, and 30-year-old Matthew Militello, who owns Millie Excavating, a tenant in one of the earlier buildings.

The group's first project cost about $850,000, but this new one will likely reach $1.3 million because of the additional apartments. No tenants are lined up yet. Some of the spaces in the first new building will be smaller than in the previous project, specifically to meet interest for storing single cars.

North Fisher Properties must now negotiate a land-sale contract, complete the purchase, and obtain approvals from the city's Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals before starting work.

By agreement, construction must begin within 12 months of the purchase contract being signed, but Szpara wants to have the first building up by the end of August, followed by the second building next spring or summer. The two apartment buildings would follow in 2025.