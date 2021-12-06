Labor Secretary says vaccinations key to curing worker shortage

U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh believes more vaccinations are vital to resolving the worker shortage, especially in light of the new omicron variant.
"What I'm trying to do is encourage people to get vaccinated," Walsh said during a visit to Buffalo on Monday. "A lot of people are still worried about going back to the workplace. They're concerned about their own personal health."
Many private-sector employers have been reluctant to impose vaccine mandates, at a time when they're worried about keeping employees on board.
Employers in all kinds of industries say they are struggling to recruit workers to fill jobs. Walsh said a host of factors is the cause.
"I think the big issue with the worker shortage is, clearly, we're still living in pandemic times," he said.
"There's lots of reasons for it," he said. "There's a segment of people that are concerned about their health. There's a segment of people that, they talk about this Great Resignation, I think a lot of it is people saying, 'Wait a second, I want to do better for my family, I want a better job.' It's going to be about job training opportunities."
As workers have grown more comfortable working from home, businesses are trying to strike a balance between returning to what was normal before the pandemic and a new dynamic in the labor market.
Some workers are also facing challenges with child care, or care for adults, Walsh said.
Making workers feel safer about returning to the workplace will be essential to getting more jobs filled, he said.
Walsh, who was mayor of Boston before joining the Biden administration, said the nation has made progress in creating jobs and lowering the jobless rate since the pandemic struck, but there's more work to do.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2% in November, while the Buffalo Niagara region's seasonally adjusted rate for October was 5.2%
Walsh talked up the recently signed $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package, and President Biden's $1.8 trillion "Build Back Better" plan – an expansion of the social safety net – as job generators. The House has passed the Build Back Better plan, but the Senate has yet to vote on the legislation.
For decades, local startups struggled to raise money. There's a lot more now, but it's still not enough
Both venture capital funding and angel investing are growing in Western New York, and several companies with a local presence are attracting investments from out-of-town venture capitalists.
Walsh said the Build Back Better plan addresses pressing needs.
"I spent a lot of time today going around the city, and everyone I've talked to, child care's come up and health care's come up," he said. "Every single conversation I've had. And there's a need to invest there."
Walsh visited the Northland Workforce Training Center, where he heard about workers preparing for careers in construction, manufacturing and green energy.
Later, he visited a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority bus garage on Michigan Avenue. The facility is getting an $8 million upgrade to charge electric buses that will be steadily added to the NFTA's fleet, starting next year.
Walsh said the federal infrastructure package will create jobs to make improvements in everything from highways and bridges to airports and transit systems.
"These investments in New York's infrastructure are vital and have been overlooked for too many years by the federal government," he said.
Samuel Capitano, a Laborers union official, urged more young people to consider careers in the trades, with so many infrastructure projects on the way.
"We're going to need all the help we can get with all the work that's coming," he said.
The union on Tuesday said it was filing petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to conduct votes at Starbucks stores at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, and 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.
Walsh was also asked about the union election under way at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores. The organizing campaign has attracted attention from the national media, labor allies and Starbucks leaders.
"We're waiting to see what happens, obviously," said Walsh, who was a labor leader before he was elected Boston's mayor. "Certainly President Biden has been very clear that he feels everybody has the right to organize."
The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday is scheduled to count the votes cast by store employees.
Matt Glynn