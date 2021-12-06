Labor Secretary says vaccinations key to curing worker shortage

U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh believes more vaccinations are vital to resolving the worker shortage, especially in light of the new omicron variant.

"What I'm trying to do is encourage people to get vaccinated," Walsh said during a visit to Buffalo on Monday. "A lot of people are still worried about going back to the workplace. They're concerned about their own personal health."

Employers in all kinds of industries say they are struggling to recruit workers to fill jobs. Walsh said a host of factors is the cause.

"I think the big issue with the worker shortage is, clearly, we're still living in pandemic times," he said.

"There's lots of reasons for it," he said. "There's a segment of people that are concerned about their health. There's a segment of people that, they talk about this Great Resignation, I think a lot of it is people saying, 'Wait a second, I want to do better for my family, I want a better job.' It's going to be about job training opportunities."

Some workers are also facing challenges with child care, or care for adults, Walsh said.