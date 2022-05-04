 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Labatt USA parent company names new CEO

Piotr Juriewicz

Piotr Jurjewicz was named CEO of FIFCO USA.

The parent company of Buffalo-based Labatt USA has a new leader.

Piotr Jurjewicz was named CEO of Rochester-based FIFCO USA, succeeding Rich Andrews.

Jurjewicz, who lives in Buffalo, joined FICO USA three years ago and has served as chief marketing officer.

Prior to FIFCO USA, Jurjewicz spent two decades with SAB Miller, holding executive marketing and leadership roles in Europe and Latin America.

Matt Glynn

