Labatt USA parent company names new CEO

The parent company of Buffalo-based Labatt USA has a new leader.
Piotr Jurjewicz was named CEO of Rochester-based FIFCO USA, succeeding Rich Andrews.
Jurjewicz, who lives in Buffalo, joined FICO USA three years ago and has served as chief marketing officer.
Prior to FIFCO USA, Jurjewicz spent two decades with SAB Miller, holding executive marketing and leadership roles in Europe and Latin America.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
