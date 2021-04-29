L.L. Bean is still coming to Amherst, just not where they said they would

Western New York will still get its first L.L. Bean store, but it's headed for the Boulevard shopping plaza in Amherst rather than the former Northtown Plaza.

L.L. Bean said Thursday it will open three new stores this year, including the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard in what was formerly called Boulevard Consumer Square.

The switch by L.L. Bean is a blow to plans to redevelop the former Northtowns Plaza, which had counted on the Maine-based retailer to be one of its most powerful draws for consumers.

W.S. Development bought the former Northtown Plaza in 2015, began a major redevelopment called Station Twelve and opened Whole Foods in 2017. After Whole Foods, the L.L. Bean lease was the development company's second-biggest accomplishment for the open-air lifestyle center project.

When L.L. Bean asked Amherst officials to withdraw its building permit in May, the retailer said it shouldn't be taken as a sign that it would not follow through with its plans to build at Station Twelve.

"Just to clarify, L.L. Bean is not pulling out of the project," L.L. Bean spokeswoman Amanda Hannah said in an email at the time.

But construction has been delayed, progress has been slow and the retail sector has been rocked by Covid.

Still, sales are up at the outdoors outfitter, helped along by stir-crazy consumers looking to spend time outside in nature.

