 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
L.L. Bean is still coming to Amherst, just not where they said they would
0 comments
top story

L.L. Bean is still coming to Amherst, just not where they said they would

Support this work for $1 a month
Retail Sales

In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a salesperson helps a customer shopping for Bean Boots at the L.L. Bean flagship retail store in Freeport, Maine. 

 AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

Western New York will still get its first L.L. Bean store, but it's headed for the Boulevard shopping plaza in Amherst rather than the former Northtown Plaza.

L.L. Bean said Thursday it will open three new stores this year, including the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard in what was formerly called Boulevard Consumer Square.

The switch by L.L. Bean is a blow to plans to redevelop the former Northtowns Plaza, which had counted on the Maine-based retailer to be one of its most powerful draws for consumers.

W.S. Development bought the former Northtown Plaza in 2015, began a major redevelopment called Station Twelve and opened Whole Foods in 2017. After Whole Foods, the L.L. Bean lease was the development company's second-biggest accomplishment for the open-air lifestyle center project.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Station Twelve Construction Fence (copy)

A sign with a rendering of the future Station Twelve lies on the ground behind a fence surrounding the former Northtown Plaza site, where work stopped in March because of Covid-19 restrictions.

When L.L. Bean asked Amherst officials to withdraw its building permit in May, the retailer said it shouldn't be taken as a sign that it would not follow through with its plans to build at Station Twelve.

"Just to clarify, L.L. Bean is not pulling out of the project," L.L. Bean spokeswoman Amanda Hannah said in an email at the time.

But construction has been delayed, progress has been slow and the retail sector has been rocked by Covid.

Still, sales are up at the outdoors outfitter, helped along by stir-crazy consumers looking to spend time outside in nature.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Phone screening interview tips to leave a good impression

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News