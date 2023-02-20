A well-known and longtime cheese retail store is closing in Genesee County.

Kutter's Cheese Factory announced Sunday that it is closing its retail store in Pembroke after 75 years in business.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, owners Heather and Brian Bailey said business conditions, including shipping costs, discontinued cheeses, rising costs and labor challenges, "have made it impractical to continue."

"It's so difficult to say goodbye to our wonderful, selfless and hardworking employees and to you, our customers," the owners wrote. "We've had the privilege to meet so many wonderful people and exchange smiles and our love of cheese. Someday we may find our way back to business somewhere but in the mean time we'll just say so long for now."

"I hope you will have fond memories of our store, and we will most certainly have fond memories of you," they wrote.

The owners stressed it is the retail store at 857 Main Road that is closing, and not the manufacturing business of Yancey's Fancy, which is a separate company.

They did not say when the store will close, but a separate post notes a going-out-of-business sale will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.

The post was shared about 1,500 times and collected almost 300 comments, speaking to the following the business had gathered through the years.

The business has roots going back a century when German immigrant Leo Kutter began a factory in 1923, which was moved to Pembroke in 1947, according to Kutter's website.

Kutter's in 1998 sold its factory business and leased the factory to Yancey's Fancy Inc. At that time, then-Kutter's owners Anthony and Richard Kutter shifted their attention toward building up the business' cheese outlet store.

In 2009, Anthony and Richard Kutter sold the store to the current owners, Heather and Brian Bailey, the latter of whom had become a partner with Anthony and Richard Kutter in 1995.