Plans by a German manufacturer of bullet jackets and other ammunition components to open a factory in the Village of Falconer advanced after Orchard Park developer Krog Group won nearly $580,000 in tax breaks from Chautauqua County to buy and renovate the former Truck-Lite manufacturing plant.

Krog plans to spend $3.3 million to buy the 27-acre former Truck-Lite manufacturing plant at 310 E. Elmwood Ave., which has been vacant since Erie, Pa.-based Truck-Lite closed and cut 97 jobs in 2020. The developer plans to renovate the 160,000-square-foot facility and hopes to lease it to ND PressTec US, a subsidiary of ND PressTec Gmbh.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That company is one of the world's leading suppliers to small- and medium-caliber ammunition manufacturers, specializing in the cups and discs needed to make ammunition of up to 20 millimeters in size.

It's now owned by management and its ultimate parent, Nammo AS of Norway, an international aerospace and defense company that specializes in producing ammunition, rocket engines and space applications.

The County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency approved $577,743 in property, sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks over 15 years for the project, along with a $900,000 AL Tech/EDA loan. The purchase is expected to close in the second quarter, and renovations would begin immediately, with completion after six months. ND PressTec could begin operations later this year, although CCIDA CEO Mark Geise said the lease is not definite yet.

Separately, the CCIDA also approved a $100,000 AL Tech/EDA loan to BP Endeavors for its purchase of the Wildwood Camp Grounds at 5006 Brown Road in Bemus Point. The buyer consists of Stephen P. Bogart and John W. Peterson IV, who are purchasing it from the former owner who is retiring.

Formerly Wildwood Acres, the business – which consists of RV site, tent and cabin rentals – will reopen for this season with additional RV rental sites.

Hamburg

Meanwhile, the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency agreed last month to grant six-month extensions on tax-breaks to:

Key Capture Energy's project to construct a 20-megawatt utility servicing battery energy storage facility at 2026 Electric Ave. in the Village of Blasdell. Vice President of Development Taylor Quarles told IDA officials the company has "made significant progress in moving towards construction completion and operations," but has suffered delays "which have impacted our ability to complete activities covered under the agreement." Those include delays in battery delivery because of international port closures due to Covid, a delay in Verizon Communications installing equipment needed to connect the energy storage project to National Grid equipment. The project is expected to be operational by the second quarter.

Staub's Precision Machine's project to construct a 50,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility on Grimsby Drive in the Village of Hamburg. The company's chief innovation officer cited contractor availability and material lead times for delaying completion of the project into late 2024. Groundbreaking is slated for the second quarter of this year.

K&H Industries' construction of an 18,000-square-foot addition to its existing advanced manufacturing facility at 160 Grimsby Drive in the Village of Hamburg.