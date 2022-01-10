Krog seeks $3.7 million in tax breaks for Trico reuse project

+2 Contaminants removed from Trico building, paving way for redevelopment Cleanup of a brownfield site at the former Trico Plant has been completed, opening the door for one of the city’s largest redevelopment projects to move forward in 2020. Plans by the Krog Group call for 135 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom market-rate apartments, 12,000-square-feet of retail and food space, 105 extended-stay hotel rooms operated by Buffalo-based Hart Hotels, and

The 498,000-square-foot building will also include 60,000 square feet of commercial space for companies seeking to work with the various entities on the medical campus. Two biomedical research and development firms have already expressed interest.

The plan was approved by the city, and is backed by preservationists. Krog already completed "a significant portion of the environmental remediation" on the century-old complex under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, as well as much of the demolition that was necessary to open up the building and advance the project.

The site has been fenced in during those phases, and though activity was shut down in the early days of the pandemic, work restarted late last year and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2023.

However, Krog officials wrote, "the project will not move forward without financial assistance provided by the agency." The project is majority owned by Krog, with investor Bruce Wisbaum owning 35% of the venture.

Krog is asking the ECIDA to approve just over $3 million in sales tax relief and $712,500 in mortgage-recording tax breaks. It's also seeking a property tax break from the city, under the 485-a program.

Funding for the project includes $70 million in bank loans, $26.6 million in historic and brownfield tax credits and other grants and $11.4 million in developer equity.

