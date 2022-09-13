Krog restarts work on Trico apartment project

Orchard Park developer Peter L. Krog has restarted his $112 million project to turn the former Trico Products Corp. manufacturing plant into apartments and office space, two years after the Covid-19 pandemic threw his company off course and forced changes to the ambitious project.

But in the interim, the project's costs have ballooned by $30 million, or more than 37%, forcing him to go back to the drawing board, bring in a new investment partner, and seek tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

"The Krog Group has worked diligently on this project for over five years and we now have all the pieces pulled together to complete this signature project," Krog said in a statement Tuesday. "We are extremely happy to be back on schedule and look forward to a grand opening at the end of summer 2023."

Trico, which was founded by windshield wiper inventor John R. Oishei, began operations in 1917 at the corner of Ellicott and Washington streets, but ceased manufacturing there in 2004. The 617,000-square-foot former windshield wiper factory was taken over by the city's Buffalo Brownfield Restoration Corp., a subsidiary of the Buffalo Urban Development Corp..

Krog, which purchased the complex at 791 Washington St. in May 2017 for $35,000, is renovating the 10-story complex into a 500,000-square-foot project, featuring 242 apartments and 60,000 square feet of office space.

The studio, one-, two-, three and even four-bedroom apartments will range in size from 630 to 2,000 square feet, with rents starting at $1,250 per month. Some units will have 275-square-foot private balconies as well. Ten percent of the units will be designated as "affordable, workforce housing" units.

The Trico Building Apartments will be "eco-conscious," Krog said, and will benefit from the former factory's large windows and 14-foot ceilings. Additional amenities will include a sixth-floor rooftop terrace with a dog park, outdoor kitchen station and clubhouse with a fireplace.

The building will also offer a business lounge with private work stations, conference rooms, an indoor parking garage with 240 heated spaces and electric vehicle charging stations.

Krog previously planned to convert Trico into 133 apartments and a 105-room extended-stay hotel operated by Buffalo-based Hart Hotels, along with 123,000 square feet of commercial space, 12,000 square feet of retail and food space, and 230 indoor parking spaces.

His company began work in July 2019, completing significant asbestos and other brownfield remediation, as well as partial demolition. Krog took out 120,000 square feet of the "ice house" sandstone structure along Ellicott while carving a 10-story atrium in the center of the building to provide light for apartments.

But he had to put the project on ice in March 2020 when the pandemic began. That also devastated the hospitality industry generally, so Krog abandoned the hotel in favor of additional apartments.

The availability and cost of materials also shot up amid the standstill and subsequent supply-chain shortages. So Krog brought in Bruce Wisbaum of BMW Management as a project partner, with a 35% investment stake, and secured $3.7 million in tax breaks from the ECIDA to keep the project going.