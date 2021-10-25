Krog Group set to resume work on Trico project, with apartments replacing planned hotel

The Krog Group is getting ready to restart work on its pandemic-delayed Trico project in downtown Buffalo, without the extended stay hotel originally planned, but with more than 100 additional apartments.

With new financing in place, Peter Krog, CEO of the Orchard Park-based firm, said his company will restart work on the enormous former windshield-wiper factory conversion in mid-December, with a goal of finishing the project by late 2023.

But it's going to cost about 27% more to complete the project because of soaring material costs and the design changes after the extended-stay hotel that would have been run by Buffalo-based Hart Hotels has been eliminated from the venture.

"Dave [Hart] and I are partners in several other things, but right now, we do not have a hotel component in the Trico building," Krog said.

Instead, the building will feature 243 apartments of various sizes, up from the 133 units originally planned, along with 250 interior parking spaces and 60,000 to 70,000 square feet of commercial space. No tenants have been lined up as yet, Krog said.