Krog Group seeks to buy parcel in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park

One of the last pieces at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park may soon be filled, as Orchard Park developer Peter Krog wants to buy a nearly 10-acre plot of land in the South Buffalo industrial park.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is negotiating to sell the property at 193 Ship Canal Parkway to The Krog Group, a commercial real estate development firm.

It's at least the third time in recent years that BUDC has seen the same parcel targeted for development by a potential buyer, only to have the previous deals fall through.

Krog approached the agency in May about the 9.45-acre property, which is located south of Union Ship Canal, and is already in the state's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Officials exchanged non-binding proposals, and are now seeking to sign a "preliminary binding agreement" that could lead to a formal land sale agreement.

BUDC Executive Vice President Rebecca Gandour said the developer has "been speaking with a potential tenant but have not disclosed details yet." However, the proposed agreement would allow Krog to gain informal site control and advance the project.

Under the terms of the current proposal, Krog will have a six-month exclusivity period in which to conduct due diligence, determine if it will go through with a purchase, and negotiate the terms. During that time, Krog also will be able to perform non-invasive environmental testing on the property, with results shared with BUDC.

Krog will pay BUDC a monthly fee of $2,000 during that period, which could be extended by three months if Krog needs it, and those payments would be applied toward the purchase price, which has not yet been determined.

The proposed agreement will be considered by the BUDC Board of Directors for approval at their meeting on Tuesday. Several other parcels at the Lakeside Commerce Park – at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway – have been the subject of potential sale discussions, but Gandour said there's been no movement on those properties yet.

The property at 193 Ship Canal is part of the larger industrial park just off Route 5, which BUDC carved out and created out of the former 275-acre Hanna Furnace Steel Mill property. Besides the waterway and surrounding recreational area, the park now hosts major operations for Sonwil Distribution Center, CertainTeed and Cobey, with Uniland Development Co. adding a solar farm. It's also the planned location for Zephyr Investors' planned new high-tech cannabis campus.

But the parcel at 193 Ship Canal has had multiple suitors over the years. It was supposed to be part of a larger 22-acre piece on which Thinking Robot Studios, a 3D-printing and medical implant manufacturer from Nova Scotia, had planned to build an $84 million production and imaging factory, before it opted instead for a larger 31-acre property on Elk Street - owned by Krog.

Then, in 2020, it was the subject of a "letter of interest" from a locally based manufacturing and distribution company whose current facility was under contract to be sold. BUDC also sought in mid-2021 to work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to subdivide the property, so it would be easier for a company to redevelop.

Finally, last October, G.W. Burnett Trucking Co. – a trucking and logistics company on Ganson Street on Kelly Island – tried to buy the land because its own seven-acre property had been acquired in 2019 for $3.5 million by a group that planned a golf-themed entertainment destination called OnCore Buffalo.