Klock returning to M&T Bank as head of investor relations

Brian Klock, M&T Bank's next head of markets and investor relations, needs no introduction to the bank.

The Grand Island native and Niagara University graduate worked for M&T from 1994 to 2004. And he has tracked M&T's growth while working for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, most recently as its managing director and head of large regional U.S. bank research.

Klock, 52, has joined M&T as a senior vice president and will transition into the role of head of investor relations at the start of 2022, when Don McLeod retires from the position. McLeod has served as head of investor relations for 17 years.

"There's so much going on in the banking industry now," Klock said. "Banks have a huge impact on what's going on in the community and everything that's digital today. I want to be part of that. I want to take the skills that I've learned and actually add value."

Klock returns to M&T at a time when the bank is about to grow substantially through its planned acquisition of People's United Financial, and is moving into its $58 million tech hub at Seneca One tower. He will remain based in Boston, Mass.