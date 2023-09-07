An Allegany general contracting firm with over a century of history in the Southern Tier is planning a $2.36 million project – a new corporate headquarters and expanded workshop across town – to support its regional growth and national aspirations.

But it's asking the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for help, in the form of more than $800,000 in tax breaks, so it can keep costs down while remaining competitive.

Kinley Corp., parent of Kinley Contractors LLC, has been growing rapidly over the last 30 years, and is running out of space at its current location. So it wants to relocate its operations from 3295 Maple Ave. to 2383 W. Five Mile Road, both in Allegany.

"Our communication and collaboration, internal and external, are limited due to a prohibitive layout and existing design," the company wrote in its application to the CCIDA. "Additionally, we require more offices and meeting space for our growing business."

According to its application, the company already spent $725,000 to buy the 9.36-acre site, which includes an existing 10,120-square-foot building that it plans to renovate into modern new office space, two conference rooms and meeting areas. Exterior improvements are also included. And it plans to construct a new 5,000-square-foot metal workshop addition for equipment storage, manufacturing and fabrication of modular multi-use buildings.

"This will permit more effective and timely communication, helping us to provide our services more competently to our clients and increase production," the company wrote.

Kinley said it has not yet submitted for municipal site plan approval, but the site is properly zoned for commercial use. The firm hopes to start work this month and finish by September 2025, although it would take occupancy of the new building as of Jan. 1, 2024, according to the application that was submitted by Chief Operating Officer Michael W. Giardini.

Besides the purchase price, costs include $750,000 for new building construction, $506,000 for renovations, $200,000 for infrastructure, $50,000 for manufacturing equipment, $100,000 for furniture, and $25,000 in professional fees. Bank financing is still being determined for the project.

The company currently employs 41 full-time and three part-time workers, but would add 15 full-time and three part-time jobs paying an average salary of $63,000.

The contractor is asking for $29,450 in mortgage-tax relief, $565,000 in sales tax exemptions, and a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property that would save $206,556.

Otherwise, "the project would be scaled back significantly," the company wrote.

Originally formed in 1895, the six-generation company started in the tannery and timber business and then transitioned to oil and gas in the early 1900s. It then expanded that business outside of New York State to Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas in the 1980s, even buying fuel terminals in Texas and forming Kinley Construction Group, a national general contractor serving the industrial and mechanical fueling industries.

Kinley Contractors was formed separately in the late 1990s as a general contractor serving Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, and has been growing and adding jobs since then. It recently expanded by adding its Kinley Applied Service Technologies and a national general contracting business, and says it aims to boost annual sales by 250% by 2028 and by 500% by 2033.

Besides serving as a general contractor, the firm also does design-build construction and pre-engineered metal buildings, and offers pre-construction consulting. Plans call for expanding into construction management, and renewable energy, service and maintenance.