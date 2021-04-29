 Skip to main content
Kickfurther raises $5.9 million in funding round
Kickfurther CEO Sean De Clercq makes his pitch at the 2018 43North finals. 

Kickfurther raised $5.9 million in a funding round led by Grand Oaks Capital, an investment firm founded by Tom Golisano.

Kickfurther is a crowdfunding site that helps businesses raise money to manufacture their inventory. The company, which now has 12 employees in Buffalo, was a runner-up in the 2018 43North competition.

“This funding round will help accelerate our expansion and allow us to invest more into resources that will help small business entrepreneurs grow," said Sean De Clercq, Kickfurther's CEO.

