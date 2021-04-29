Kickfurther raises $5.9 million in funding round

Kickfurther raised $5.9 million in a funding round led by Grand Oaks Capital, an investment firm founded by Tom Golisano.
Kickfurther is a crowdfunding site that helps businesses raise money to manufacture their inventory. The company, which now has 12 employees in Buffalo, was a runner-up in the 2018 43North competition.
“This funding round will help accelerate our expansion and allow us to invest more into resources that will help small business entrepreneurs grow," said Sean De Clercq, Kickfurther's CEO.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
