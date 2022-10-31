Kia plans to give owners The Club to ward off car thieves

Kia's answer to theft problems with some of its cars is go give owners The Club.

In response to criticism over a growing number of thefts and a tragic car crash in Buffalo, Kia America said it will work through local police departments to provide free steering-wheel locks to owners of Kia vehicles with steel keys.

What it didn't say is exactly how technologically unsophisticated and inexpensive its solution is: The Club, available at retail stores for $40, or less.

The South Korean automotive giant – which sells 3 million cars a year – says it views the crime spree against its vehicles across the country not as a defect with its cars but as a "local crime problem" spurred by social media.

It wants to resolve it by handing consumers that long bright red metal bar with protruding hooks at either end that was developed and popularized in the 1980s.

"The Club offers a very good visual and physical deterrent for those who are looking to commit this crime," Kia spokesman James Bell said Monday. "They’re not looking to spend a lot of time on this process of stealing the vehicle, so the Club is a good deterrent for them to move on."

Kia plans to distribute them through police departments, instead of requiring customers to go to their dealerships as it more typical for car repairs or recalls.

"Kia is trying to provide assistance to local law enforcement authorities," Bell said. "There’s nothing physically wrong with the vehicles. They were built to federal specifications. It’s a crime ring that is taking advantage of them."

But somebody forgot to tell the police of their role. As of Sunday, no one from Kia had contacted the police departments in either Buffalo or Amherst, the region's two largest municipalities.

That's leaving local car owners like Bill Finkelstein of Amherst confused and angry. He said that when he called the Amherst and Buffalo police departments for information and help, both said they didn't know anything about it or weren't doing it.

And he got no further by calling dealerships or Kia directly.

Bell said he left a voicemail message with Buffalo Police on Monday, but that the automaker was largely waiting for local authorities to reach out and ask for the help. He said that's worked "quite successfully" in other cities around the country where the thefts have occurred.

"We manufacture the vehicles. We are not responsible for maintaining peace and tranquility in the community," Bell said. "We are supporting local law enforcement as they request assistance. We have not yet received any request for assistance from your community."

The Seoul-based automaker has come under criticism last week in Buffalo over its vehicles' vulnerability to theft, after four teenagers died in an early morning crash last Monday on the Kensington Expressway at the off-ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway. The teenagers, another passenger who was injured and the driver were in a Kia Sportage that had been stolen the night before.

Police say certain older Kia and Hyundai vehicles with steel keys and turn-to-start ignition systems are prone to theft because they don't have engine immobilizers. And a series of how-to videos on social media apps like TikTok have fueled a national epidemic of thefts across the country that are prompting concern among law enforcement agencies, and criticism of both Kia and Hyundai.

Bell said the cars built between 2011 and 2021 meet federal and state requirements for safety precautions, which did not mandate engine immobilizers, so nothing was done improperly by Kia. And he reiterated the "local" nature of the crime.

"These vehicles are being stolen primarily for joyriding or the thrill," Bell said.

In response to last week's crash, the U.S. subsidiary of Kia Corp. issued a statement pledging "to work closely with local law enforcement in their fight by providing, at no cost, steering wheel locks as an optional safeguard to concerned owners of steel key-operated Kia vehicles." It also urged customers to contact Kia's Consumer Assistance center through a toll-free number.

It didn't elaborate on what it would provide, and Bell said it's up to the police departments to determine how to distribute the Clubs.

"We are happy to help as many as we can," he said, while acknowledging a supply shortage. "We're providing as many as we're able to procure."

But the police have been confused, and referred consumers to the dealerships.

Finkelstein said he contacted both Northtown Kia and Transitowne Kia. Both said they knew nothing, and referred him to Kia's Consumer Assistance center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Finkelstein said he called and got nowhere.