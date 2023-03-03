As Chase returns to branch banking in Buffalo, the bank's choice to lead the market, Chala Khorana, is settling into the region, too.

Khorana is Chase's market director of banking in Western New York. The first of the bank's six announced branches in the region opened in November in Amherst.

Khorana, a native of Turkey, has over 15 years of experience in financial services. She recently joined Chase from PNC Bank; her most recent assignment with PNC was in King of Prussia, Pa.

Chase plans to open five other area branches over the next several months. Khorana talked about what's coming up:

Q: What does a market director do for Chase?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

A: First of all, it's all about the people – I'm talking about customers and employees. That training and coaching never stops. Once you train it becomes now how do I elevate the employees' skill level, confidence level, their conversations and so forth.

One other area that's going to be important is community involvement.

One of the commitments I have for the Buffalo community is to be able to become great neighbors and have partnerships. … I'm going to be the community brand leader for the market.

Q: How is hiring for the branches going?

A: Seven to 10 [employees per branch] is the range that we go with. We have just opened an associate banker requisition – we have 32 applicants. We have an amazing interest from the Buffalo market and I believe we're going to keep on attracting the right talent.

I don't think we're looking at how many years of banking experience you have. We're really looking for the right mindset. Do you have the heart in it? Do you want to really, truly help customers? Do you have the passion to be able to better the financial lives of the people you're interacting with?

Q: Are you getting some applicants from outside of banking?

A: We have some health care, they were in maybe collections work or customer service. We have some that just graduated or they're about to graduate and looking for a part-time job to be able to get into the financial services industry. We have some that have years of experience and they have tried other areas of banking and they are bringing that experience. We have a very good mix.