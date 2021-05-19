KFC proposed for Elmwood; two stores seek expansions

The units would include a mix of 35 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, while the health care services would include primary and specialty care services, a small urgent care center, a behavioral health component and a nutritional or healthy eating feature.

The variances relate to the building's height, rear and side yards and front facade. The project must also be reviewed by the Planning Board, but Daniel has said he hopes to start construction by year-end or early 2022.

A bazaar

The Slavic Bazaar Euro Delicatessen Store at 1550 William St. wants to expand its food storage space with a 5,240-square-foot rear addition on the 0.56-acre property, which is already zoned as light industrial. That would extend the current 9,588-square-foot single-story masonry building back to Chauncey Street on the other side.

The expansion would enable the business to "meet the increased demands of their consumers and allow for the continued growth of their business," according to the application to the ZBA by Andre Teslenko and Lydon Architectural Services' Steven Smigielski. The business needs a variance for a reduced landscape buffer between the addition and neighboring residential properties.

More convenience