KFC proposed for Elmwood; two stores seek expansions

A month after the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals turned back three variance requests for fast-food restaurant drive-thrus – including a Chick-fil-A at Delaware Consumer Square – another developer is coming forward with a proposed KFC Restaurant and drive-thru just a block away.
KBP Investments of Overland Park, Kan., wants to construct a 2,200-square-foot restaurant at 2230 Elmwood Ave., alongside a neighboring Wendy's Restaurant. According to plans by Design Plus Architects of Louisville, Ky., and Marathon Engineering, the restaurant would have two-way entrances from Elmwood and Ramsdell Avenue and a one-way exit onto Blanche Place.
It would include a drive-thru that loops around and in front of the building, along the street, with the menu board and ordering station in the front yard facing Blanche. But that's not allowed under the Green Code.
So KBP and GLR Holdings LLC of Rochester, which owns the 0.47-acre property, are seeking a variance. The ZBA will consider the request Wednesday.
The project would be located just a block north of the site at 50 Hinman Ave., where last month a similar variance was sought for a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant. But ZBA members and at least one Green Code advocate pushed back at that time, arguing that such suburban-style drive-thrus don't belong in the city when the code is trying to promote walkability and neighborhoods.
Late last month, city zoning officials either denied or tabled critical variance requests for three fast-food drive-thru projects.
The board tabled the Chick-fil-A request, directing the developer to come back with a new design. Similar requests involving a Tim Hortons Cafe & Bake Shop on Niagara Street and a Burger King restaurant on South Park Avenue were also rejected and tabled.
Both the Chick-fil-A and Burger King are also on the ZBA's docket for Wednesday.
Nyamekye Care
Dr. Greg Daniel is bringing his new wellness and affordable housing project forward on Jefferson Avenue, as he seeks five variances for a venture that will bring medical facilities and 43 apartments to a building he plans to construct.
Daniel wants to demolish a vacant and dilapidated one-story former supermarket building at 1507 Jefferson and replace it with a four-story structure, across the street from the Merriweather Library, Bellamy Commons and the Buffalo Black Achievers Museum. The project had been slated for consideration by the ZBA a month ago, but Daniel asked for a delay while he met again with the Hamlin Park neighborhood.
Designed by Silvestri Architects and Carmina Wood Morris, the proposed 57,052-square-foot building on the 0.92-acre lot would feature 13,563 square feet of medical services on the first floor – dubbed Nyamekye Care – with the apartments on the upper three levels.
The $18 million mixed-use project includes 25 parking spaces.
The units would include a mix of 35 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, while the health care services would include primary and specialty care services, a small urgent care center, a behavioral health component and a nutritional or healthy eating feature.
The variances relate to the building's height, rear and side yards and front facade. The project must also be reviewed by the Planning Board, but Daniel has said he hopes to start construction by year-end or early 2022.
A bazaar
The Slavic Bazaar Euro Delicatessen Store at 1550 William St. wants to expand its food storage space with a 5,240-square-foot rear addition on the 0.56-acre property, which is already zoned as light industrial. That would extend the current 9,588-square-foot single-story masonry building back to Chauncey Street on the other side.
The expansion would enable the business to "meet the increased demands of their consumers and allow for the continued growth of their business," according to the application to the ZBA by Andre Teslenko and Lydon Architectural Services' Steven Smigielski. The business needs a variance for a reduced landscape buffer between the addition and neighboring residential properties.
More convenience
The owner of a Fillmore Avenue convenience store wants to more than double the size of the existing building to allow more space for the grocery business, which is a tenant.
Foyzur Rahman of FR Property Group LLC and architect Anthony O. James are seeking to construct a 1,399-square-foot addition to the 1,160-square-foot one-story building at 2290 Fillmore.
They are asking for four variances for the project, including to build less than required under the Green Code for the 0.1-acre lot. Otherwise, the structure would be too large for what's needed and would eliminate all onsite parking.
The Bangla Bazaar Asian food store is located at the corner of Fillmore and Rodney Avenue, and two of the other three corners are occupied with commercial structures that are larger than Rahman's.