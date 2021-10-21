KeyBank's mortgage business heading for strong finish to year

KeyBank's consumer mortgage business, which has a hub of operations in Amherst, is on track to finish 2021 on a strong note, said Chris Gorman, the bank's chairman and CEO.

The Cleveland-based bank originated $3.7 billion in consumer mortgages in the third quarter, the same amount as in the second quarter.

Gorman said he was not concerned that the business segment was leveling off, noting that the bank through the first nine months of the year had originated $10.5 billion of consumer loans, compared to $8.3 billion for all of 2020.

"It's a business that's really growing," Gorman said Thursday. "I think the team is doing a good job. We have record backlogs going into the fourth quarter, so I have reason to believe the fourth quarter will be really strong."

Key picked up the mortgage business in the First Niagara Bank deal, and has built up the segment across the country.

Last month, Key sold off its $3.2 billion indirect auto loan portfolio – another business segment acquired from First Niagara – but will continue to service those loans.

As Key released its third quarter earnings, Gorman talked about other developments with Key and the economy: