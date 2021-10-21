KeyBank's mortgage business heading for strong finish to year

KeyBank's consumer mortgage business, which has a hub of operations in Amherst, is on track to finish 2021 on a strong note, said Chris Gorman, the bank's chairman and CEO.
The Cleveland-based bank originated $3.7 billion in consumer mortgages in the third quarter, the same amount as in the second quarter.
Gorman said he was not concerned that the business segment was leveling off, noting that the bank through the first nine months of the year had originated $10.5 billion of consumer loans, compared to $8.3 billion for all of 2020.
"It's a business that's really growing," Gorman said Thursday. "I think the team is doing a good job. We have record backlogs going into the fourth quarter, so I have reason to believe the fourth quarter will be really strong."
Key picked up the mortgage business in the First Niagara Bank deal, and has built up the segment across the country.
Last month, Key sold off its $3.2 billion indirect auto loan portfolio – another business segment acquired from First Niagara – but will continue to service those loans.
As Key released its third quarter earnings, Gorman talked about other developments with Key and the economy:
Workers. Key's employee retention rate has been good this year, equivalent to where it was in pre-pandemic 2019, he said.
"Organizations our size are constantly hiring people," Gorman said. "We're subject to the same pressures that we're seeing at the entry level, whether it's hotels or restaurants or call centers. There are a lot more jobs than people, and as a consequence there's upward pressure on what I call entry-level jobs."
Key's minimum hourly wage is $15. In early 2020, the bank increased the minimum base wage rate for some jobs, including in its technology and operations centers, contact centers and retail branch network, to $16 to 18 an hour. Key said of last April, over 75% of its hourly workers were earning $18 an hour or more, and and over 95% were earning $16 or more.
Business challenges. "Our customers are feeling the worker shortage, and they're also feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain issues," Gorman said.
There's no easy end in sight to the supply chain challenges, he said.
"It's real," Gorman said. "I describe it like a tangled wire that I don't think is going to become untangled until well into the end of 2022 or into 2023."
Branch decisions. Key so far this year has closed 73 branches, representing about 7% of its network. The bank typically consolidates its network by 2% to 3% a year.
Key was still developing its branch network plans for 2022, Gorman said.