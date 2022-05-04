 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KeyBank's local loans and investments surpass $1 billion

KeyBank has made $1.1 billion in loans and investments in the Buffalo area over a five-year period through the end of 2021, the bank said.

The loans and investments were part of a five-year community benefits plan Key launched across all of its markets, in conjunction with Key's acquisition of First Niagara Bank.

KeyBank

KeyBank said it invested $1.1 billion locally in the first five years of its community benefits plan. (News file photo)

The bank, in its latest environmental, social and governance report, detailed its local investments:

• Over $435 million in affordable housing and community development projects.

• Over $212 million in small business loans to businesses in low- and moderate-income communities.

• Over $382 million in mortgage lending to low- and moderate-income communities in and around Buffalo.

• Over $38 million in philanthropic investments in Western New York neighborhoods.

Key has extended its community benefits plan for an additional five years.

Also in the report, Key committed to increasing people of color representation in its senior leadership ranks by 25% by 2025, and 50% by 2030. 

As the end of 2021, the bank was "ahead of pace to achieve its goals," Key said.

Matt Glynn

