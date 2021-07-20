KeyBank's consumer mortgage business keeps booming

About 55% of Key's consumer mortgage activity in the quarter was related to home purchases, while 45% stemmed from refinancing. Gorman called that a "good balance."

"Most people are skewed toward refi because it's an easier business to get," he said. "But it's also the more volatile business.

"The really sustainable piece is to have to those relationships with the realtors and the closing community and the legal community and get the purchase work," he said.

While the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association pointed to a slowdown in new activity, Gorman said he sees Key's mortgage business growing.

"We're going to be able to continue to garner [market] share," he said. "We will continue to take share from people."

Gorman in an interview commented on other topics related to banking and the economy:

The economy: "I feel good about it. I spend a lot of time talking to customers. … Other than labor and supply chain disruptions, most people's businesses are really doing well. I'm optimistic."