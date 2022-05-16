KeyBank to donate $250,000 to support victims' families

KeyBank has pledged to donate $250,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to support families of the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

KeyBank said it will work with community partners in Buffalo "to understand how best to dedicate these funds so that this support is directed where it can be most impactful."

“While any crime calls for justice, we know this attack is especially painful for our teammates in Buffalo," said Chris Gorman, Key's chairman and CEO. "I have come to know and admire the people of this great city and I know that their strength and resilience will sustain them. We stand with them, today and every day.”

Key will also provide a 2-for-1 employee matching gift program, once details are finalized, the bank said.

Matt Glynn

