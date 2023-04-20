KeyBank says its deposits have held strong, amid the upheaval that sank Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month.

Key reported its deposit outflow has been minimal since the end of March, after the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank put a spotlight on insured deposits at regional banks, like Key.

"Like everyone, we saw some deposits move out, particularly in places like high net-worth individuals," said Chris Gorman, Key's chairman and CEO, in a call with analysts about Key's first-quarter earnings. There was also some deposit outflow involving "larger excess deposits" and at smaller businesses "where basically the business and person are sort of synonymous," he said.

Cleveland-based Key reported its deposits dropped about 2% from the fourth quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year. The collapse of SVB and Signature occurred late in the first quarter, in early March.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. covers up to $250,000 of customers' deposits. At SVB and Signature, about 90% of the deposits were uninsured. Federal regulators took the exceptional step of guaranteeing all deposits at the two banks, to ward off panic in the industry.

Gorman said 56% of Key's deposits are covered by FDIC insurance and an additional 10% are collateralized.

"Over 80% of these accounts are operating accounts," he said. "So when people talk about what's insured, what's not insured, I think one thing that some people miss is if you're running a $200 million, $300 million, $400 million business and we have the operating account, those deposits aren't going to go anywhere, because it's a living, breathing thing."

Gorman said its long-standing commercial relationships were meaningful amid the attention on bank deposits.

"Frankly, there wasn't even a lot of angst," he said. "Obviously we did a good job of reaching out to all of our customers, as we always do, but I was very pleased with the stickiness of the deposits in the core deposit book."

While banks like M&T and Key have declared they are on solid financial ground, investors apparently are lumping all regional banks together. Key's stock price has declined from $18.32 in early March, just before SVB's troubles started making headlines, to about $12 per share on Thursday.

Gorman said Key has taken significant steps over the past decade to "de-risk" its business. In commercial real estate, Gorman said the bank's largest exposure is in multifamily housing.

"There exists a significant shortage of available housing broadly, and affordable housing specifically, in the United States today," he said. "As such, affordable housing will continue to receive bipartisan government support."

In contrast, he said, Key has limited exposure to "high-risk areas" such as office, lodging and retail properties.

Key reported net income of $275 million in the first quarter, down from $420 million a year earlier. Other takeaways from the call and earnings report:

• Key recorded $64 million in expense charges in the first quarter.

"We put a hiring freeze in place in November and we took out $200 million, or 4% of our expense base, just in the quarter we just completed," Gorman said.

Gorman said the bank's actions "were part of a companywide effort to improve efficiency and support reinvestment back into our business."

Key did not say how many jobs it cut as part of those actions.

Matthew Pitts, a Key spokesman, said the bank "announced some limited job impacts across our organization that affect a very small percentage of our overall workforce." He said the reductions were spread across the organization, but did not specify how many were in Buffalo.

Key's real estate footprint in Buffalo – home of Key's Northeast regional headquarters – "has not changed," Pitts said.

• Key originated $600 million in consumer mortgages in the first quarter, down from $1 billion in the fourth quarter.

With higher interest rates rising putting a crimp in home buying, Key's consumer mortgage volume has fallen for three consecutive quarters, since recording $3.2 billion in the second quarter of last year. Key has a mortgage operations hub on Ridge Lea Road in Amherst.