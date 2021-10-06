 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KeyBank names new corporate responsibility officer
0 comments

KeyBank names new corporate responsibility officer

Support this work for $1 a month
Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne

Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, KeyBank's corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for Buffalo and Rochester. 

 Provided photo

KeyBank has named a new corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for its Buffalo and Rochester markets.

Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne was hired for the roles, taking over for Kawanza Humphrey. Humphrey left Key to become chief human resources officer at VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville, Fla.

Owunwanne was most recently program director at the University at Buffalo's East Side Avenues initiative, helping to coordinate and disburse $8.4 million in pooled funds from foundations and banks.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News