KeyBank names new corporate responsibility officer

KeyBank has named a new corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for its Buffalo and Rochester markets.
Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne was hired for the roles, taking over for Kawanza Humphrey. Humphrey left Key to become chief human resources officer at VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville, Fla.
Owunwanne was most recently program director at the University at Buffalo's East Side Avenues initiative, helping to coordinate and disburse $8.4 million in pooled funds from foundations and banks.
