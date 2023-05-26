KeyBank has expanded the duties of its Buffalo market president.
Key named Michael McMahon regional commercial bank executive, overseeing Key's commercial banking in Buffalo, Rochester, Central New York and the Capital region.
McMahon will also continue to serve as Buffalo market president, a position he has held since 2021.
