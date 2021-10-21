KeyBank, M&T announce plans to bring workers back to the office

Rather than start to bring employees back just before the end of the year, M&T chose to wait until early 2022, said Darren King, the bank’s chief financial officer.

“We fundamentally believe in relationships – not just with our customers but with each other, and therefore value those personal face-to-face interactions, and are pushing for a hybrid work environment as we come back,” King said.

For months, M&T has been waiting to take fuller advantage of its $58 million “tech hub,” the centerpiece of the revived Seneca One tower. Some employees have been coming into the tech hub on a voluntary basis, in increasing numbers.

M&T envisions the tech hub as a focal point for collaboration, among its employees and with other partners. M&T plans to eventually have 1,500 employees working the tech hub, fueling activity at the 38-story Seneca One tower. And the sleek office space is seen as a recruiting tool for M&T employees with tech skills.

In an interview published in early 2021, Michele Trolli, now M&T’s head of corporate operations and enterprise initiatives, said she didn’t picture M&T remaining a “work-from-home bank” forever.