KeyBank, M&T announce plans to bring workers back to the office

Two of the region’s biggest private employers are preparing to bring workers back to the office in January, after most of them have been working remotely since March 2020.
KeyBank said it will implement its back-to-office plan for its nonbranch workers Jan. 1. And M&T's nonbranch employees will start coming back Jan. 10. Both banks will use hybrid work schedules.
Under Key’s plan, 50% of Key employees across its territories will be in the office four to five days a week, 30% will be in the office three days or less, and 20% will be fully remote, said Chris Gorman, Key's chairman and CEO.
The Cleveland-based bank has been evaluating the right time to bring workers back to the office this year, Gorman said.
"We had to push that out a little bit with the third wave, the Delta variant,” he said. Key’s Northeast regional headquarters are in Larkinville.
M&T also had pushed back previous plans to bring nonbranch employees back to its offices in a bigger way.
"While some employees have already voluntarily returned, we expect others will return on a set hybrid schedule on this date, enabling in-person collaboration while offering each of our businesses and their team members the flexibility to meet their unique needs,” said Julia Berchou, an M&T spokeswoman.
Many M&T employees will be in the office three days a week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and one other day of their choice. In some cases, employees and managers may decide on a different schedule, Berchou said.
“As always, the health and safety of our employees and customers will be a primary focus,” she said.
M&T has a mask policy for employees when they are in the office, but it is not mandating that workers be vaccinated.
"Employees must wear masks in any domestic M&T facility located in an area of high or substantial transmission, even if fully vaccinated," Berchou said. "Most of our footprint is now in one of these areas, which means most of our employees will be wearing masks while on-site."
M&T has encouraged its employees to get vaccinated, and is awaiting further details of President Biden's plan that would require many U.S. businesses to have their employees inoculated against Covid-19.
"We’re closely monitoring the requirements and will determine appropriate actions for M&T and our employees," Berchou said.
M&T and Key branch employees have continued to report to their office locations during the pandemic.
After scrapping previous target dates for return-to-office plans, M&T had told employees it would give them 60 days’ notice of a return, when the time came.
Rather than start to bring employees back just before the end of the year, M&T chose to wait until early 2022, said Darren King, the bank’s chief financial officer.
“We fundamentally believe in relationships – not just with our customers but with each other, and therefore value those personal face-to-face interactions, and are pushing for a hybrid work environment as we come back,” King said.
For months, M&T has been waiting to take fuller advantage of its $58 million “tech hub,” the centerpiece of the revived Seneca One tower. Some employees have been coming into the tech hub on a voluntary basis, in increasing numbers.
M&T envisions the tech hub as a focal point for collaboration, among its employees and with other partners. M&T plans to eventually have 1,500 employees working the tech hub, fueling activity at the 38-story Seneca One tower. And the sleek office space is seen as a recruiting tool for M&T employees with tech skills.
In an interview published in early 2021, Michele Trolli, now M&T’s head of corporate operations and enterprise initiatives, said she didn’t picture M&T remaining a “work-from-home bank” forever.
Trolli said then that she felt one reason the bank had done so well over the first several months of the pandemic was that employees were “living off an annuity, one that we acquired by being together and by knowing each other so well.”