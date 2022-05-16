 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KeyBank, HSBC making donations after mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
KeyBank and HSBC Bank USA are making donations in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

KeyBank has pledged to donate $250,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to support families of the victims.

KeyBank said it will work with community partners in Buffalo "to understand how best to dedicate these funds so that this support is directed where it can be most impactful."

KeyBank

A $250,000 donation from the KeyBank Foundation will go toward supporting victims' families. (News file photo)

“While any crime calls for justice, we know this attack is especially painful for our teammates in Buffalo," said Chris Gorman, Key's chairman and CEO. "I have come to know and admire the people of this great city and I know that their strength and resilience will sustain them. We stand with them, today and every day.”

HSBC Bank will donate $100,000 to provide fresh food and groceries and "other much needed support those most impacted" by the massacre at a Tops store on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, said Michael Roberts, CEO of HSBC Bank USA for the U.S. and Americas.

"Located in a predominantly Black neighborhood in the heart of the city, this store is an important resource and thriving hub of activity for the families of this great community," Roberts said in a LinkedIn message. "Along with the rest of the country, I mourn the innocent lives lost as a result of another senseless act of violence motivated by racism and hatred."

Matt Glynn

