Elizabeth Gurney feels good about the team she has built while leading the KeyBank Foundation.

So she is confident that the time is right for her to retire, after a long career in fundraising and philanthropy. Her retirement as Key's director of corporate philanthropy takes effect July 1.

"It's a great team at Key, with lots of support that knows how to do this and will do this very well," Gurney said.

Gurney was named head of the KeyBank Foundation in 2019 and has remained in Buffalo while serving in that role. Over that time, the foundation has donated about $130 million across all 27 of Key's markets.

"There are good organizations in every single community that we're in that do the work, and we just are able to enable them to do the good work," Gurney said.

Gurney held fundraising roles for the Nichols School, Children's Hospital and Hospice Buffalo before she was named the first-ever executive director of the First Niagara Foundation in 2011. When Key bought First Niagara in 2016, the First Niagara Foundation began a wind-down that just concluded. The First Niagara Foundation donated about $100 million over its 25-year history.

Gurney led both the First Niagara Foundation and the KeyBank Foundation over the past four years. With Gurney retiring, Eric Fiala, Key’s head of corporate responsibility, who is based in Cleveland, will take over day-to-day leadership of the KeyBank Foundation. Gurney said that shift won't reduce Key's philanthropic commitment to Western New York.

"Buffalo is the second-largest market for Key after Cleveland," she said. "It's very important to KeyBank in terms of its business and also its community impact. I do not see that changing."

Gurney said she will continue to serve on the boards of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, Children's Foundation of Erie County and Josephine Goodyear Foundation, and live in Buffalo.

"I'll be here," she said. "My heart is here."