The KeyBank Foundation will donate $1 million to support and expand a workforce development program at the Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology.

The funds will be distributed over the next three or four years, said Elizabeth Gurney, director of corporate philanthropy for KeyBank.

"This is a very special organization that makes huge impacts, basically transforming lives one at a time," she said.

The donation will help BCAT expand the number of students it serves, said Gina Burkhardt, BCAT's CEO.

"The idea is, changing lives means having economic stability, and the careers we put people into provide family-sustaining wages and opportunities for them to take care of themselves and their families," she said.

BCAT was established a decade ago with a focus on serving unemployed and underemployed adults, particularly people of color from the East Side, Burkhardt said.

Workers are trained for free for positions in health care – including phlebotomists, pharmacy technicians and jobs in billing and insurance and medical coding – as well as in technology and landscaping maintenance.

The majority of the people BCAT trains are women, many of whom were previously in lower-wage service jobs. The program is open to anyone from 18 to 60 years old, but the average participant is about 35.

BCAT's health care training program has a placement rate of 75%, "which is an industry standard and pretty darn good," Burkhardt said. Many of its graduates advance to become managers and supervisors at their employers.

The program also provides important wraparound services to help participants get through their training, Gurney said.

"I think the reason it's successful and the reason they're turning out these high rates of graduation is because of that caring, dedicated staff that is taking care of each one of these adults."

With the foundation's support, the goal is to increase the number of BCAT graduates to 200 or more, up from 93 in the most recent graduating class.

The First Niagara Foundation – and later, the KeyBank Foundation, following the bank merger – are longtime financial supporters of BCAT.

The KeyBank Foundation describes the funds as a challenge grant, meaning BCAT is expected to raise additional funds alongside the donation from other sources. It was structured that way "to inspire others in the support for that effort," Gurney said.

Burkhardt said she is optimistic BCAT will meet that fundraising challenge.

"I think once more people know about us and experience what we do – it's what good people do. They support their community in a way that raises everybody to the next level of success."