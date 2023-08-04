KeyBank has signed a long-term lease to maintain its presence at the Larkin at Exchange building, home of the bank's Northeast regional headquarters.

Key also plans to invest in its office space and plans to finish the project in the first half of 2024.

"This new lease agreement represents a significant investment in the Larkin district, a neighborhood that is symbolic of Buffalo’s continuing renaissance and growth," said Michael McMahon, Key's Buffalo market president.

Key declined to disclose the length of the lease or the amount it is spending on the office space.

Key also has a branch and ATM on the building's first floor.