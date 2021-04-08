 Skip to main content
KeyBank donates $250,000 to Evergreen Health
KeyBank donates $250,000 to Evergreen Health

KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, has donated $250,000 to Evergreen Health.

The donation will support Evergreen's recent acquisition of People Inc.'s primary care practice and plans to open a location for primary care services at Elmwood and Hertel in North Buffalo.

“We are extremely grateful for this significant level of support provided by KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation, as we look ahead to bringing People Inc.’s primary care patients into the Evergreen family,” said Raymond Ganoe, Evergreen's president and CEO.

Key's donation will provide Evergreen with resources,  including medical equipment and furniture to expand its patient population, particularly individuals with disabling conditions or other special needs.

“It is our mission at KeyBank to support programs and organizations that address the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors by providing the resources necessary to support the underserved,” said Elizabeth Gurney, executive director of the KeyBank and First Niagara foundations.

