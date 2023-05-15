KeyBank has commissioned a racial equity audit by a law firm, to help the bank advance its diversity, equity and inclusion priorities.

The Cleveland-based bank said the third-party audit will be conducted by Covington & Burling LLP, a Washington, D.C.-based firm.

KeyBank expects to publish the results of the audit by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

This comes in the face of criticism of the bank over accusations of discrimination in its lending practices and pressure from its shareholders.

"We remain focused on delivering impactful and sustainable (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs and initiatives – inside and outside our company," said Chris Gorman, KeyBank's chairman and CEO. "This critical work will make sure we continue to deliver better outcomes while investing in our teammates and the communities we proudly serve and call home."

The audit will include input from internal and external stakeholders, including representatives from the Service Employees International Union Master Trust and other community groups, Gorman said.

KeyBank announced plans for the audit on May 4, a week before its annual shareholders meeting, which was held virtually.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which severed ties with Key last December, claims the bank opted to commission the audit after facing the prospect of a shareholder resolution at the shareholders meeting.

The resolution would have called for the bank's board to oversee a racial equity audit "analyzing the company’s adverse impacts on nonwhite stakeholders and communities of color and the steps KeyCorp is taking to mitigate such impacts," according to the NCRC.

The coalition said Key announced its audit following talks with shareholders and the SEIU Master Trust.

“It’s a shame that it took pressure from shareholders for KeyBank to acknowledge they have a problem,” said Jesse Van Tol, the NCRC's president and CEO. “They had every opportunity to make things right, including by working with NCRC members. Maybe they just couldn’t face up to it – or maybe this approach just looks better on their balance sheet.”

The NCRC helped KeyBank develop a $16.5 billion community benefits plan with the bank several years ago, in conjunction with the bank's acquisition of First Niagara Bank. But the coalition a few months ago declared it would no longer work with KeyBank.

The NCRC accused KeyBank of originating mortgages with few Black customers in Buffalo, and claimed the bank “appears to have been engaged in systemic redlining" in some cities, including Buffalo.

KeyBank has denied those claims, saying it does not discriminate and does not lend based on race. The bank has also expanded its original community benefits plan, to a total target of $40 billion.

KeyBank was asked about how the racial equity audit came about, whether the proposed shareholder resolution had prompted it.

"Many companies, including financial institutions, have received shareholder proposals regarding the further advancement of racial equity and inclusion priorities," the bank said in a statement. "We have discussed the possibility of a racial equity audit with a number of stakeholders and have decided to move forward with it at this time."