KeyBank closing 8 Western New York branches

KeyBank announced last month it will close and consolidate more than 70 branches across its footprint. Wednesday, it announced eight of the branches that will close in Western New York.

The closures will take effect May 21.

The bank stressed that all of the consolidated branches are roughly two miles or less away from other locations, except for one in Derby that will be consolidated with a branch 5.4 miles away. A branch closing on Elmwood Avenue, for example, is roughly a half-mile away from another KeyBank branch on the same street and has four full-service branches within two miles.

All accounts will automatically be transferred to nearby branches, and customers can continue banking at any location, KeyBank said.