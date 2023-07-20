KeyBank chairman and CEO Chris Gorman is optimistic that the Federal Reserve is settling on the right formula to tame inflation.

"I think there's a decent chance the Fed is going to pull of a soft landing where we get inflation under control without severely damaging the job market," he said Thursday as the Cleveland-based bank released its second-quarter earnings that fell short of analyst forecasts.

Gorman predicts that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by a quarter point at next week's meeting, and then pause additional increases, to take stock of the impact.

"I think all these interest rates hikes haven't really had a chance to work their way through the economy, and as they do, they will slow down the economy," Gorman said.

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in a bid to combat inflation, creating concerns about generating a spike in unemployment. Banks are assessing the effect the rate hikes are having – and will have – on customers' appetites for borrowing.

Some other takeaways from Key's second-quarter report:

• Key reported deposits of $145.1 billion as of the end of the second quarter, up $1 billion from the previous quarter.

Gorman said Key's deposits picture has been stable, after turmoil at some other banks earlier in the year. Key says 80% of its commercial deposits are from core operating accounts. Those types of accounts tend to keep a customer anchored to a particular bank.

• Key's provision for credit losses in the second quarter was $167 million, up from $139 million in the previous quarter. Gorman said Key was being cautious, based on factors such as preparing for a slowing economy and trends in loan growth.

"I think there's a lot of mixed signals out there, and I think it's just prudent," he said. "Having said that, I'm not worried about our loan portfolio, at all."

• Key reported second-quarter net income of $250 million, down from $504 million a year ago. The bank reported earnings per share of 27 cents, below analysts' average estimate of 31 cents per share.