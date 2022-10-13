The Lexus Club will no longer be an exclusive venue at KeyBank Center for Buffalo Sabres member ticket holders.

It is now open to all ticketed fans who make reservations at the club located on the 100 level. Available for purchase during each home game will be a pre-event buffet and drinks from three full bars.

Before this season, access to the Lexus Club during Sabres games was available exclusively to all suite and 200 club seat holders and season ticket holders who purchased memberships for around $500 a season. But season ticket sales have slumped as the team's playoff drought continued.

Stan Makowski, vice president of arena operations, said the Sabres wanted to find ways to improve the experience at The Lexus Club and bring more people into it.

Buffalo opens its regular season Thursday at home against the Ottawa Senators.

“It’s a pretty neat place, and (we) wanted to make that available for more of our guests,” Makowski said. “We think it will be pretty popular.”

The Lexus Club will feature a revamped buffet menu, stadium fare, a dessert bar and grab-and-go snacks and will be open 90 minutes before each game starts.

“It’s just a great place to start the evening out,” Makowski said.

Inside are three bars – including the new Bench Bar, which will offer specialty and canned cocktails and a variety of local craft beer, as well as a state-of-the-art video screen and television monitors. It has a dining room that can also serve as a banquet facility and seats 400 people for games.

“There’s some things in there that you can’t get anywhere else in the arena, because of the sit-down aspect and nature of the environment,” Fields said. “It’s bringing that opportunity to the fans to come down and have more of a well-rounded sit-down meal.”

Also new this year, there will be live captioning offered on several of the team’s video boards around the arena. The team will host two pre-game parties to kick off the regular season, which includes Saturday’s afternoon home game against the Florida Panthers.

The Sabres also wanted to alert fans to changes made by the NHL to their bag policy, Makowski said.

As fans enter the arena, they'll find that bags, backpacks and purses are now prohibited in all 32 NHL buildings, he said. Only clutches no larger than 4-by-6-by-1.5 inches, about the size of a cell phone, are permitted inside and will be subject to visual inspection. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags after they go through security screening.

Makowski said that it helps move along the entry process, getting fans into the building and to their seats quicker.

Once inside, an array of new food and beverage offerings will be available all around the 17,000-plus seat arena, said Chris Fields, Delaware North’s general manager at KeyBank Center. Delaware North is the Sabres’ longtime concession partner at the arena.

“Throughout a lot of our locations in the arena, you’ll see some limited time offers, rotational items and specialty food and cocktails,” Fields said. “We want to challenge fans’ pallets and introduce them to some new flavors – things that could be local, but presented in a new way.”

Among the choices in the regular concession areas, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill will add an outpost on the 100 level and a portable cart on the 300 level. At the Perry Market, which is located on the 100 level, and KeyBank Club, at the Our Eats stand on the Seneca side, each will now feature a rotating menu of gourmet appetizers, sandwiches and specialty burgers, every eight to 10 games.

There will also be an array of new food items throughout general concessions, including a variety of tacos, sandwiches and chicken wings. In addition, the arena will feature several new drink, seltzer and cocktail options available at bars throughout general concessions, The KeyBank Club and The Lexus Club.

All concessions, as well as team parking lots, are cashless.

The Sabres also have added live captioning around the arena, which is in addition to what’s been available for fans on the team’s app. It will be visible in four “end zone” message boards inside the arena just above the suite level.

Makowski said the team had been working on instituting this feature for the past year after discussions with Deaf Access Services in Buffalo. The team tried out some different technologies and landed on using a captioning service that takes the live audio feed and makes those words visible on the message boards.

Also, on Thursday, a Party in the Plaza will kick things off starting 4 p.m., featuring player arrivals on a “Blue & Gold carpet,” which the Sabres haven’t been able to do since before the pandemic.

There will be music from The Strictly Hip, Sabres alumni in attendance and kids activities in Alumni Plaza. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 12,000 fans attending the game will receive a City of Buffalo-themed Sabres flag.

Opening weekend festivities will continue Saturday, when Buffalo hosts Florida, with a fall-themed Party in the Plaza, called Hocktoberfest, starting two hours before the game, at 11 a.m.

“We’re starting out with a party, and hopefully it will be a party all season long,” Makowski said.