KeyBank came out virtually unscathed from the turmoil recently felt in the banking industry.

Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman said Key is on solid financial ground, for one, because Key's business model is completely differentiated from the banks that have experienced challenges.

"We have a very, very granular and diverse deposit base. We have 3.5 million customers," he said. "The customers that we have in and around Western New York are the same customers we have in Oregon and Vermont and Ohio."

However, banks' deposit activity are under more of a microscope these days, after the high-profile failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

Regulators scrambled to safeguard depositors to prevent the fallout from spreading to other financial institutions.

Cleveland-based Key hasn't seen an outflow of deposits following the three banks' failures, Gorman said. Two-thirds of Key's deposits are either insured by the FDIC or collateralized. By comparison, over 90% of the deposits at SVB were not covered by FDIC insurance, putting those deposits in jeopardy before regulators stepped in.

Gorman said the banking industry is beginning to return to normalcy, but that process will take some time. Key's stock has lost about a third of its value since mid-March as investors have dumped regional bank shares.

"When you have the amount of dislocation that occurred – we had three of the four biggest bank failures in the history of the United States in the last eight or 10 weeks, I think it will take a while to kind of sort through that," he said.

Gorman was asked about some other topics of interest:

• Key earlier this month announced a racial equity audit to advance its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. A Washington, D.C.-based law firm is conducting the audit. Key expects to publish the results about a year from now.

Gorman said Key is making headway on goals such as increasing representation of people of color in its senior leadership ranks. The independent audit will provide insight into more areas, he said.

"I'm just a big believer to really get a grip on what kind of progress we're making, you have to have an outside-in perspective," Gorman said. "And they will give us that. We know we're making tremendous progress."

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition contends the audit was spurred by pressure from shareholders and the Service Employees International Union Master Trust. Key said it had discussed the possibility of a racial equity audit with a number of stakeholders, before deciding to take that step.

• Key has been under fire from the NCRC, which was the bank's partner in developing a $16.5 billion community benefits plan several years ago.

The NCRC has since become critical of Key, saying the bank has originated few mortgages with Black borrowers, and claiming Key “appears to have been engaged in systemic redlining" in some cities, including Buffalo. Key has denied it engages in discrimination and said it does not make lending decisions based on race.

The NCRC declared last December it was "breaking up" with Key, claiming the bank had failed to deliver on lending promises to underserved communities.

Gorman attributed the souring relationship between Key and NCRC to the way the bank went about expanding its community benefits plan, to a total of $40 billion in commitments.

"I think (the NCRC) would have liked to have had more of a thumbprint on the program, whereas we just sort of extended what we had," he said.

Gorman said of the coalition: "I think the NCRC does great work and I have a lot of respect for them."

• Gorman was asked about Key's investments in East Buffalo, with the anniversary of the May 14 massacre having just passed.

Key provided support for remembrance events and is backing a number of efforts to address food insecurity in East Buffalo, he said. The KeyBank Foundation recently donated $1 million to the Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology, to support and expand a workforce development program.

A branch Key opened in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood in 2019 is "a huge success," Gorman said.

"I just think that was a needed thing in the community," he said. "People send me pictures all the time when the branch is full of people transacting. I think it's great."