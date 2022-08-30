Kevin Morgan pleads guilty to lesser charge in mortgage fraud case

The nephew of Rochester real estate developer Robert C. Morgan has pleaded guilty to the same misdemeanor charge as three other defendants in what prosecutors alleged was a multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme.

Kevin Morgan, former vice president of Morgan Management and Morgan Communities, pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank larceny, a lower-level charge that supersedes his prior guilty plea in December 2018 to felony conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

In that earlier plea, the Pittsford resident had admitted his role in a wide-ranging effort, allegedly orchestrated by his uncle, to defraud lenders and investors out of millions of dollars. He had agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, who six months later filed a new indictment that accused his uncle, his cousin Todd, another Morgan Management executive and a Buffalo mortgage broker of participating in a $500 million scheme.

But that bank and wire fraud prosecution dissolved over the next three years amid a series of procedural delays and mistakes by the U.S. Attorney's Office, which earned derisive criticism from the judge, Elizabeth A. Wolford. Wolford threw out the first indictment and was threatening to dismiss a second one until the elder Morgan and his three co-defendants agreed to plea to significantly reduced charges instead to end the case.

Robert Morgan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and was fined $2,000, although he also separately agreed to forfeit $16.3 million in proceeds that prosecutors claimed was a result of his alleged fraud on eight properties. The other three – Todd Morgan, Michael Tremiti and Frank Giacobbe – admitted to bank larceny, and were fined $500 each.

With the new and reduced charge, Kevin Morgan, 47, admitted that he submitted false documents to Rochester-based ESL Federal Credit Union to obtain a construction loan to build Ellison Heights Apartments in Penfield. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of $100,000, but it's the same plea as Tremiti and Giacobbe, including an agreement for no jail time.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 20.