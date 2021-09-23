South Buffalo solar project wins rezoning of site sought for golf course by Kevin Gaughan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The project will consist of two 5-megawatt solar arrays that can produce enough electricity to power 2,500 households annually. The venture entails installation of 31,800 solar panels across 62.8 acres, and would be connected to National Grid's infrastructure.

Source Renewables already obtained a negative declaration of environmental impact, and now just has to get subdivision approval to combine the parcels into two lots before it can get building permits. It also has to complete its purchase of the property from Steelfields.

The firm plans to begin construction in the second quarter of 2022, with a goal of having it operational by the end of next year.

The approval appears to mark the end of a convoluted process with twists and turns that actually began four years ago. That's when Source Renewables first approached Steelfields about doing a solar project on the site, which is monitored by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but was zoned as parkland until this week.

The sprawling property was used by Donner/Republic Steel Co. and Hanna Furnace to deposit the slag and other waste generated from the steel manufacturing process.