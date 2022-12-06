Keeping work local, involving small businesses focuses for Bills stadium construction

There will be plenty of work for local contractors over the three years the new Buffalo Bills stadium will take to build.

And there is plenty of interest among contractors angling to win a piece of the work.

More than 500 representatives have attended meetings for interested contractors, vendors, suppliers and professional service providers in Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany over the past month. That does not include the standing-room crowd attending Tuesday’s meeting – the second in Buffalo since November – at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

Due to the amount and size of the work and its cost, this will be one of the largest construction projects ever to come to Western New York.

“It’s our job to make sure we create opportunities and open the door, and it’s your job to walk through the door,” said Deborah Pereira, vice president and program CEO at Gilbane Building Co., one of the project's general contractors. “As you can imagine, on a job of this size, the process is not going to be simple, but we are hoping to make it consistent.”

Work will start next June, with the beginning of excavation on the site next to Highmark Stadium and it will steadily increase from there.

The push now is to make sure there is plenty of local participation for the more than 100 bid packages, or individual scopes of work, that will be part of the construction of the $1.4 billion stadium expected to create 10,000 jobs in the Buffalo area.

Design and development work on the new stadium is underway and will continue through the spring as the project management team of Gilbane, Turner Construction and 34 Group get the Orchard Park site, across the street from the current stadium on Abbott Road, ready for work.

They are also trying to get the word out that there is assistance available for interested companies, especially small businesses, looking to overcome any barriers they may have to participating.

Gilbane and Turner, in consultation with the Bills, the team’s new stadium consultant Legends, the state and the county, will be the primary decision-makers in choosing prime subcontractors and second-tier contractors from the bidders, Pereira said.

It has not yet been determined what will be established as the local percentage of workers on the project, said Joe Byrne, program director with Turner. The key aspects of the project labor agreement, which will dictate that, are still in negotiation, as is the final agreement between the Bills and the state and county, he added.

The team of general contractors are forming a network of stakeholders to collaborate with micro and small businesses in the area that may not have heard much about the project and could want in on it.

No matter what, the project will be a significant boost to the region's construction sector. The number of construction jobs in Buffalo Niagara region peaked at around 22,600 this summer. That's about 600 to 1,000 less than the region had at its peak from 2015 to 2018, when Buffalo Billion construction projects, including the Tesla plant in South Buffalo, were in full swing.

“We are not check-the-box people. If we had our way, it would be 100% (local), but we have to have qualified bidders as well,” Byrne said. “We’re not building a hot dog stand. This is all very sophisticated. Your piece you’d potentially be working on is high end.”

There’s also a focus on reaching goals for including certified minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses and helping small businesses attain capital and other resources or technical assistance they may need to participate.

“We want the project to create opportunities and benefits that hopefully go beyond that 34-and-half months,” Pereira said. “We want to leave the type of legacy so that people think that not only is it a great stadium – and fitting for Super Bowl champions – but it’s also a project that led to sustainable growth, whether it be for businesses or raising up the workforce. This project is going to take all of us. It’s a big project and it is fast paced.”

There is money and programming available through Empire State Development to eligible companies using a portion of the $500 million in federal funding New York received to help small and traditionally disadvantaged businesses, said Jerome DuVal, executive director for ESD’s Division of Minority and Women's Business.

“We want to make sure we put equity first, but also want to make sure it is a local and tailored strategy for supporting this project,” DuVal said.

Prime subcontractors will need to be pre-qualified to bid on the project, while second-tier contractors, vendors, suppliers and professional services must complete an interest form. Both can be done at buffalobillsnewstadium.com.

A database is being created with all the information and it will be used to reach out to companies interested in participating when bid opportunities come up, Pereira said.

When deciding who to choose for each package, the project’s general contractors will go through a three-step process.

The first will include stakeholder engagement, contractor information sessions and notifications to bid. The second will consist of pre-bid sessions, submitting of bids, reviews and interviews with the bidders to narrow the list. The final part of the process will include a final analysis, awarding of a job and signing a contract. Companies can bid on more than one project.

The project to build the 1.35 million square-foot open-air stadium will include erecting an 18,750-square-foot ancillary building, demolition of the current stadium and related site development. The stadium will hold about 60,000 seats with an expandable capacity to hold special events. All cost overruns will be the responsibility of team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Construction work is expected to begin on June 1, 2023, Byrne said, with foundation work on the stadium to begin in the third quarter of next year.