Kearns has new target to shame for zombie foreclosures: Erie County

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns has been taking on so-called "zombie" properties for years, but now he's got a new target to shame besides lenders: Erie County itself.

Kearns, a former county and state lawmaker, says there's a serious and growing problem with more than 10,000 properties across the county that are facing hundreds or thousands of dollars each in late property taxes. That includes both homes and commercial buildings, although the majority are single-family houses, doubles and triples.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Most are still occupied, with the owners struggling to pay their fast-rising debts and maintain their properties. In some cases, they were already on Kearns' radar, because they also have delinquent mortgages from banks, which means there are other avenues to address them through state and federal support programs.

But Kearns and many municipalities in the county are now seeing even more potential trouble from delinquent properties whose owners owe a lot of taxes to the county but don't have a mortgage or tax escrow – especially if the properties are already vacant and neglected.

And he's criticizing the county for enabling a crisis by failing to change policies that he says created the situation through excessive interest charges and inaction.

"Erie County is becoming like the banks," Kearns said. "Erie County has become the new slumlord."

Mickey Kearns: Why a wave of foreclosures could cause neighborhood blight More than 2,930 Erie County homeowners have received pre-foreclosure default notices from lenders in the past six months.

The standing dead

Zombie homes are abandoned houses that usually result from lenders notifying homeowners that they're seriously delinquent, then either threatening or starting foreclosure proceedings. That prompts many homeowners to give up and walk away without seeking the legal help or financial counseling that Kearns and the Western New York Law Center have been promoting with their "Stay in Your Home" campaign.

Tax zombies are similar, but the debt is owed to the county, which promptly pays off any school districts or municipalities and then adds that amount to its own tax obligation. The county also adds 18% interest on top, so a property owner can owe more in interest than tax principal in just a few years.

Often, these are homes belonging to older residents who died, or homes the family feels it is no longer fit to live in, and not worth keeping or paying the taxes on. Or, they just can't afford to pay it at the time they get the bill, and then the debt mounts. The families also may not understand their rights regarding the properties.

Foreclosure prevention campaign to host drive-up info sessions as zombie home is demolished The campaign by Clerk Michael P. Kearns and the Western New York Law Center will hold the events outside the Erie County Auto Bureaus in the Town of Tonawanda and Cheektowaga.

Then, once the debt rises high enough, the owners make conscious decisions not to spend money on the home. Or if they're low-income, their tax debt would prevent them from qualifying for government incentives to fix or upgrade the house.

"If you’re living in a home that’s tax delinquent, and it gets to a certain point, you’re not going to invest in that property, because you could lose it at any time to a tax foreclosure," said Kate Lockhart, vacant and abandoned property program director at the law center.

Once the homes are abandoned, that means no one is taking care of them, unless a city, town or village steps in for emergency repairs or maintenance, or until the county forecloses and puts them up for public auction. In the meantime, they're either imposing extra costs on municipalities, or creating blight that drags down neighborhoods.

"Erie County has a major housing crisis impending," Kearns said.

By the numbers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County clerk warns of foreclosure wave Michael P. Kearns urges people to seek free legal or housing counseling help from a variety of nonprofit sources rather than ignoring the warnings or abandoning their home out of fear that there's nothing they can do.

There's no precise data on the number of tax zombies, although Kearns' office and the law center have identified at least a dozen based on discussions with local municipalities.

But according to research by the law center, using data from Erie County Department of Real Property Tax Services, there are 13,262 properties in the county that have at least $500 in delinquent taxes – including 8,665 one-to-three family homes. Those property owners owe a total of $112 million to Erie County, including $50 million in interest.

"We definitely think there’s a link between tax delinquencies and tax zombies," Kearns said. "People fall behind, and once they fall behind, they can never catch up."

Buffalo has the most such properties, with 7,761. Cheektowaga is next with 899, followed by Evans (732), the City and Town of Tonawanda (554), Hamburg (472), Amherst (456), West Seneca (344) and Lancaster (281).

Of the total across the county, 5,368 are single-family homes whose owners owe more than $38 million to the county – including $14 million in accrued interest. Twenty homes owe more than $100,000 each, while more than 100 owe at least $50,000. One occupied waterfront home in Angola has a tax debt of $500,000 – the most of any single-family home – with $212,000 in taxes and $354,000 in interest.

There are also 3,086 doubles that owe $19 million, including 80 that owe $20,000 each, and 211 triples that owe $900,000, including 15 owing more than $10,000 each. A West Seneca double owes $124,000, while a Tonawanda triple owes $138,000 – the most for each group. And there are commercial properties – where valuations and tax levies are much higher – with debts of millions of dollars.

And no one will buy the homes or commercial properties without the tax debt being cleared – either through county foreclosure or repayment. So, the properties remain off the market and in limbo – at a time when there is a severe shortage of homes for sale.

" If they can address these vacant tax zombies that already exist, they can add to the housing that is desperately needed in this market," Lockhart said.

Kearns pins the blame squarely on the county itself, citing decades-old policies that make matters worse for property owners, while hindering efforts to negotiate solutions.







As foreclosure moratorium ends, Erie County clerk fears inundation of 'zombie' homes Michael Kearns and others believe there's a wave of foreclosures about to hit as soon as courts start allowing lenders to start filing new foreclosures again after rule changes prevented them during the pandemic.

Solutions

To address the current backlog, Kearns recommends that the county follow the state's lead by amending its tax law to allow for an expedited foreclosure after just one year of delinquency. The state changed its own law to allow that in 2019.

"

Kearns said Erie County could also hold a special auction for vacant tax zombies and allow municipalities to submit lists of verified zombie properties in their jurisdictions to go up for sale. And the county should also use federal American Rescue Plan relief funds to help with vacant and abandoned properties, as expressly allowed by the federal government, he added.

To prevent future problems, the clerk said the county should cut the interest rate, allow payment plans for homeowners who are delinquent instead of waiting until foreclosure and use Rescue Plan dollars to help homeowners with Covid-19-related hardships to cover their property taxes.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.