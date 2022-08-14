Karpeles museum downsizes to one Buffalo location after death of founder

Cheryl Alleman doesn’t know precisely why her father, David Karpeles, had such a strong fascination with and love for Buffalo.

But she knows that the city was important enough to the famed mathematician, historian and philanthropist that he had not one but two manuscript libraries here. Those libraries – at the corner of North Street and Jersey Avenue, and on Porter Avenue – held rotating exhibits of historic documents coming into town from among the collection's archive of over 1 million papers.

Karpeles’ death in January at age 86 isn't changing that commitment, but the number of buildings the family will operate here is.

The Lake Mary, Fla.-based operation is closing the Porter Avenue library in the former Plymouth Methodist Church, consolidating the local holdings and exhibits to 220 North St., and selling the historic building at 453 Porter and 320 Jersey to D'Youville University for $449,000, in a deal brokered by Robert Meredith and Jeff Moyer of Gurney Becker & Bourne after two days on the market.

Alleman and her brother, CEO Mark Karpeles, say they are taking steps to manage expenses and ensure the long-term stewardship of their father's legacy, by refocusing the organization and downsizing from 15 locations nationwide to 10.

Alleman, one of Karpeles’ four children, and now the chief financial officer and secretary of the nonprofit library network – the largest such private collection in the world – stressed that the work her father loves will not disappear from Western New York.

“We are as dedicated as ever to Buffalo,” she said.

For its part, D'Youville hasn't decided what it will do with the 25,044-square-foot church-turned-museum building, except that it will be used for academic purposes, said Denise DiRienzo, the school's chief mission officer. She said that "from first glance, it is in good shape," so "it's really a question of what any reuse would be."

Built in 1911 in the "Akron Plan" style of church design, the structure at the corner of Porter and Jersey Avenue sits two blocks from D'Youville and one block from Kleinhans Music Hall. Potential uses of the building – which has three balconies, original brass light fixtures and oak hardwood floors, a nonoperating pipe organ, stained-glass windows and a bell tower – could include lectures, panels and larger classes, DiRienzo added.

"The philosophy behind the purchase is to expand our operations, particularly as we’re expanding with nursing and health care programs, and to be good community partners, by buying properties around the college that are significant to our history," DiRienzo, citing a similar purchase of the former Holy Angels Church. "Many of our students attended that church, and Karpeles is a great space where we'll be able to expand different academic offerings."

The university also plans to honor the elder Karpeles by naming the building after him, as Karpeles Hall. "That was a nice gesture on their part," Alleman said. "I'm excited to see what the college will do with it."

For the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, meanwhile, the deal represents the first time it has sold a property after years of growth, but it's also part of the next generation's strategy, to keep the organization going. By narrowing its physical and geographic focus, Alleman said, "we can do even more and better maintenance and make them more special for the ones that remain."