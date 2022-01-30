Kangarootime startup gets bounce from $6 million investment

"The startup founders here, we all have each other here on speed dial," he said. "Everybody is willing to have those moments of generosity. It's really a great culture to be here.

"I think a lot of entrepreneurs in the [San Francisco] Bay area feel like that ecosystem is maybe just too big to get access to some of the players and that real foundational experience," he said.

In contrast, Wayman said, many founders in the Buffalo area are "rooting for each other."

Kangarootime has 39 employees, about 25 of whom are based in Buffalo. The company, based at Seneca One tower, is aiming to grow to 100 employees by the end of this year, with the majority of those new jobs based here, Wayman said.

Kangarootime's technology and systems help relieve the pressure on child care businesses struggling to find enough employees, by helping them operate more efficiently, Wayman said. "The business of child care has more demand that it ever has, but supply [of labor] is severely compromised."

Operators of child care centers are growing through acquisitions, and Kangarootime's technology is well suited to support businesses with multiple locations, Wayman said.