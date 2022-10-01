In the high-stakes labor talks at Kaleida Health, the unions representing 6,300 workers continue to bargain long hours and hope to avoid issuing a 10-day notice of strike to Western New York's largest health system.

But if that notice is delivered, the possibility of a labor strike capable of rattling Western New York's health care industry would start to feel very real.

Kaleida would spend millions to secure temporary workers.

Union workers would prepare to trade their scrubs for signs on the picket line.

And community officials would scramble to figure out whether patients will need to be transferred outside of Western New York for treatment.

"I struggle coming up with words to even be able to describe how devastating a strike across Kaleida Health will be to this community," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said Sept. 19. "I think about it, and I can't even come up with the way to be able to explain it."

The unions, Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have said and continue to say that a strike remains a last resort. "They are all really busy with bargaining, working 12-hour days and plan to work through the weekend in hopes of reaching an agreement," 1199SEIU spokesperson April Ezzell said.

The unions have given no indication publicly if and when the 10-day notice will be issued, planning to fully exhaust the bargaining process before action is taken.

But if a notice does hit, here's what to expect.

The notice is issued

Under the National Labor Relations Act, a union must give at least 10 days of notice to a health care employer prior to engaging in picketing or strike activity. And that notice would include the date, time and location of the planned labor action.

And the unions have a lot of options of where to strike.

Unlike an agreement at Catholic Health System that limited last fall's labor strike to just Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, Kaleida has no such assurances – that means a strike could happen across the Kaleida system.

But that doesn't mean the strike has to be systemwide.

Larry Zielinski, a health care administration expert at University at Buffalo and a former Buffalo General president, would expect a potential strike to hit highly visible Kaleida sites, such as Buffalo General Medical Center and Gates Vascular Institute, and/or profitable sites such as Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

He would not expect, however, the unions to strike at Oishei Children's Hospital, which he believes could hurt the community support for the labor action.

"I think it will be surgical," Zielinski said of the unions' strategy. "I don't think it will be a systemwide strike."

The costs set in

If and when Kaleida receives notice, the costs for the financially pinched health system will start to kick in.

"Once a 10-day notice hits, it's probably costing money because they're likely investing in the strike-breaking workers and other preparations for the strike, and they are not going to be able to get all that money back even if they reach an agreement," said Rebecca Kolins Givan, an associate professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University. "So then the costs start to become real."

Kaleida has engaged Michigan crisis staffing firm Huffmaster as part of its contingency plans should a strike occur. Huffmaster was the same firm that Catholic Health used during the Mercy strike.

Kaleida has not said how much the initial payment to Huffmaster would be, but it has estimated that a strike would cost the health system $23 million a week in replacement staff.

So for comparison's sake, that $25 million that Kaleida is due to receive this year from the state's Vital Access Provider Program? The equivalent of that would be gone in a week during a strike.

Not all hope is lost

If a notice gets issued, that doesn't mean all hope is lost toward reaching an agreement.

It could, in fact, be the impetus for reaching a deal. At minimum, it provides a hard deadline by which a deal must be reached to avoid a strike, effectively turning up the heat in the bargaining room.

"There are many instances where an agreement is reached after the 10-day notice is issued," said Cathy Creighton, a former labor attorney and the director of the Cornell University Industrial and Labor Relations School's Buffalo office.

To get there, however, compromise may be needed.

For those who study labor relations, the theory is strikes occur when one side, or both, is overly optimistic about what they can get in the negotiation, noted Harry Katz, the Jack Sheinkman professor of collective bargaining at Cornell. To reach a deal, he said, that might mean management has to raise its offer or the unions need to lower their offer to bring the two sides closer together.

In the Kaleida talks, the hot items are staffing and wages. And Kaleida, for its part, has said its economic offer, which includes wages, benefits and clinical staffing commitments, totals $200 million over three years, while it has costed out the union's proposal at nearly $500 million over three years.

Kaleida has said it knows it needs to address staffing needs and boost wages to recruit and retain workers, but it's also concerned the union's proposal could jeopardize the future viability of the health system.

Katz noted it's common to see difficult negotiations in health care right now, with health systems and workers dealing with the lingering after-effects of the pandemic. And given the tight labor market, especially in health care, Katz noted labor has more bargaining power than it did in previous years when the unemployment rate was higher.

"I don't know the details of the inside story of the negotiations going on in Buffalo, but I wouldn't be surprised if, again, there's some element of sluggishness in management coming to grips with the fact that bargaining power shifted somewhat more toward labor than it had been in the past," Katz said.

What if the clock runs out

If the clock does run out after a 10-day notice is issued, a strike at Kaleida would have a major effect on Western New York.

For one, it would put more pressure on the area's other health care providers, such as Erie County Medical Center and Catholic Health's facilities.

During last fall's strike at Mercy, Kaleida CEO Boyd said the reshuffling of patients across the region meant Kaleida facilities could no longer accept transfers from rural hospitals that often work with hospitals such as Buffalo General and Oishei.

Aside from the costs for Huffmaster workers, Kaleida also would lose additional patient revenue from canceled surgeries and other procedures that would need to be delayed amid the strike.

By comparison, the nearly six-week strike at Mercy last fall cost Catholic Health about $89 million: Roughly $37 million in lost revenues from reduced capacity and deferred or transferred procedures, and about $52 million in additional labor costs related to temporary staffing.

And a strike also could further erode relationships between Kaleida and its workers, bonds that would take a long time to heal.

"It would be devastating for this community," Boyd said, "and I don't think it's the type of thing that you recover from."