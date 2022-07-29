Kaleida, unions 'putting a full-court press on' to reach contract for 6,300 workers as extension nears expiration

It's crunch time in the high-stakes labor negotiation between Western New York's largest health system and the unions representing about two-thirds of its employees.

A second month-long contract extension between Kaleida Health and the unions will expire Sunday, and the two sides decided not to extend the contract a third time.

But starting Monday, Kaleida and the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East will meet five days a week in Buffalo, at the point of negotiations where bargaining will start early and end late as they swap counter proposals on economic items such as wages.

"Everybody's definitely putting a full-court press on to get this done," said James Scordato, 1199SEIU's vice president of the Western New York hospital division.

CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini said there's a lot of bargaining left to do, tackling difficult economic items such as wages, paid time off, medical insurance, pension and staffing ratios for certain departments and units that weren't covered by the state-mandated clinical staffing committees.

The two sides have been negotiating since early March on a new labor agreement that would cover about 6,300 workers. The current contract was set to expire May 31 before it was extended first to June 30 and then to the end of July.

While there's more to do, the unions are not planning for a strike or a strike vote, said CWA Area Director Debbie Hayes, who called a strike an "absolute last resort." Such a labor action would require a strike vote and a 10-day notice of intent to strike to be provided to Kaleida, so the provider could initiate a plan to ensure patient care or transfers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"At this point in time, we are totally focused on getting to the table and getting the best possible contract we can," Hayes said. "If talks fall apart at some point, then all options are open to us. But right now, our complete commitment is being in the room."

Fresh in their minds, and Kaleida's, is the nearly six-week strike that hit Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo in the fall – a dispute that ended with Catholic Health System and the CWA agreeing to a market-leading agreement that set specific staffing ratios.

In a statement Friday, Kaleida Chief Administrative Officer Mike Hughes said the health system is committed to addressing staffing and wages in the contract. If a strike were to occur, Hughes estimated replacement staff would cost Kaleida $23 million a week.

"Our goal is to get back to the market lead and be the employer of choice," Hughes said.

"That means getting us up to the recently signed Catholic Health System labor contract. That is the standard right now. It's as simple as that," Hughes said. "But the cost of doing that will be at least twice of what we spent for the contract in 2019. Considering our current financial condition and the enormous economic challenges in front of us, that's not insignificant."

In an interview this week, new Kaleida CEO Don Boyd said that soft patient volume and significant spending on temporary travel workers has further dented Kaleida's financial position this year, with the health system losing about $10 million a month in 2022 before logging some improvement in June. After factoring in federal relief last year, Kaleida ended 2021 with a $26 million loss on just shy of $2 billion in revenue.

Hayes, Gambini and Scordato said Friday that they're in lockstep with Kaleida in calling for more funding from New York state for Western New York's hospitals – one of the most challenging regions in the state for hospitals to break even.